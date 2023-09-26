Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group Welcomes Catherine Lyle as Head of Cyber Claims & Incident Response

ENCINO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group (CPLG), a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies based in Houston, Texas, today announced that Catherine Lyle has been named Senior Vice President and Head of Cyber Claims & Incident Response, effective September 25, 2023, reporting to Michael Palotay, the group’s President. In her new role, Ms. Lyle will oversee and build upon the group’s cyber claims department and incident response team.



“I am excited to announce the arrival of Catherine Lyle at a time when there’s notable momentum in the Cyber & Professional Lines Group. Catherine is an extraordinary talent whose mastery of cyber claims and coverage across multiple carriers will be critical to our success in the next growth phase. Her cyber knowledge adds another layer of risk expertise to our group as we continue to bring best-in-class security solutions to the individuals and businesses we protect,” said Mr. Palotay.

Ms. Lyle has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience. Most recently, she served as Head of Claims at Coalition, where she was the first woman to join the organization and grew its claims team from one to 18 people in just a few years. During her time at Coalition, she focused on cyberattack resolution and worked closely with underwriting to ensure proper policy wording for insureds. In addition, Ms. Lyle is a professor, published author and gifted privacy attorney who speaks globally on cyber trends, law and claims. She has worked on legislation that became cyber privacy laws and recently spoke at the internationally known cybersecurity event, Black Hat USA 2023.

“Tokio Marine HCC has an incredible responsibility to mitigate cyber threats and repair attacks so that businesses can go back strong into the economy and help propel growth,” commented Ms. Lyle. “I look forward to using the knowledge that I have learned from leaders around the globe to build upon the company’s existing claims-handling structure and work with brokers and insureds so that maximum-protection policies are in place. The Cyber & Professional Lines Group has an all-inclusive culture, and I am very much excited at the opportunity to give voice and visibility to this team as they continue to be seen as experts in their field.”

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $46 billion as of June 30, 2023. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, ‘A++’ (Superior) from A.M. Best, and ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com .