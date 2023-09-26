Inspired by Real Life Actual Events, New True Crime Story JOURNEY OF THE 50-FT CAT Explores the Murky Waters of Drug Trafficking

Based entirely on a true story author Gato Maya shares wild ride to redemption in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It has been said that art imitates life, and for author Gato Maya, his writing embodies his real-life experiences. A fan of the late adventure novelist and underwater explorer Clive Cussler, Maya debuts his own adventure story, “Journey of the 50-ft Cat,” based on his life. Portrayed in the book by the character Joseph Valentino, Maya relates the tale of a young father’s voyage through the murky waters of drug trafficking, a voyage marked by greed, betrayal, and a confidential informant.

In “Journey of the 50-ft Cat,” Joseph is desperate to provide for his young family and reluctantly accepts a job to transport an inoperable catamaran, but when the journey that lies before him proves to be more than he bargained for, he will have to decide what kind of man he really is. Relying on his faith and a good sense of humor, Joseph embarks on the ride of his life in this nail-biting adventure through the underbelly of the illegal drug trade. “A surprising turn of events will send Joseph on a nightmarish ride that will put his faith to the ultimate test, leaving readers to wonder whether he can survive the odds stacked against him,” says Maya.

Come climb aboard and don't forget to buckle up as Author Gato Maya takes you on a fast-paced non-stop roller-coaster ride through an obscure underworld filled with deceit, greed and dangerous drug dealers!

“Journey of the 50-ft Cat” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Gato Maya is the author of the “‘Message in a Bottle’ Chronicles.” An experienced seaman and acoustic guitar craftsman, he holds a degree in human behavior and sociology. He is a direct descendant of the Indigenous Purepecha tribe and was raised on a farm by his grandmother who spoke the native Purepecha dialect. To this day, he continues to carry out many of his ancestors’ traditions with his wife and children.

For more information on the author and his book, please visit: journeyofthe50footcat.com

