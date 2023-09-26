WTW Increases Share Repurchase Program by $1 Billion

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase to the existing share repurchase authority in the amount of $1 billion. The $1 billion increase is in addition to the approximately $545 million remaining on the current open-ended repurchase authority. The Company is authorized to repurchase shares, by way of redemption or otherwise, and will consider whether to do so from time to time, based on many factors, including market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements and other business considerations.



At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

