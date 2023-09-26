Global Connected Car Market is Anticipated to Hold a Value worth US$ 228.43 Billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increasing demand for high-end luxury cars and rapid adoption of integrated connectivity systems in vehicles, the growing trend of having comfortable, safe, and convenient cars for consumers in various developing countries is contributing to the market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global connected car market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, a valuation of US$228.3 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for connected cars is expected to close at US$ 44.4 billion.



Increasing consumer demand for connected features in vehicles is driving the connected car market. Features such as in-car Wi-Fi, advanced infotainment systems, real-time traffic updates, and remote vehicle management are in high demand.

Rising demand for value-added technological systems such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and 5G technology to provide safety and comfort in the vehicles, which is expected to drive the connected car market growth during forecast period.

The rising advancement, development and proliferation of IoT technology enable seamless connectivity between vehicles and external devices, networks, and services, driving the market growth.

Government regulations worldwide are emphasizing vehicle safety, emissions reduction, and driver assistance systems. This is driving automakers to incorporate connectivity and advanced safety features, boosting the growth of the market.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 24.07 Bn Estimated Revenue US$ 228.43 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 22.70% Forecast Period 2021-2031 No. of Pages 200 Pages Market Segmentation By Car Type, Application, Connectivity, Technology, Sales Channel, Communication Type Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Airbiquity Inc., CloudMade, Daimler AG, Intellias Ltd., Sierra Wireless, Tesla, LUXOFT, Ford Motor Company, Audi AG, BMW Group, TomTom International, AT&T Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the connected car market was valued at US$ 36.2 billion

Based on technology, the embedded segment dominated the global connected car market, embedded technology in cars is widely utilized due to rising cloud-based services for connectivity

Based on application, the telematics segment dominated the global connected car market, in terms of revenue, in 2020. The telematics in the car is used for monitoring the car’s internal behavior and then it suggests particular action.



Connected Car Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Automotive manufacturers are forming partnerships with tech companies, network providers, and software developers to enhance their connected car offerings.

Smart city projects that focus on traffic management, reduced congestion, and improved urban mobility rely on connected vehicle data to enhance transportation systems.

Connected Car Market- Regional Analysis

North America holds the major share in the global connected car market in terms of revenue for 2020, as in these regions the consumers are more tech-savvy and have the highest adoption of technological features in their cars. The advanced telecommunications infrastructure and a strong automotive industry drive the market demand in the region.

Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the connected car market owing to the large automotive market. The increasing technological advancements and government support for smart transportation contribute to rapid growth in connected car adoption. The growing automotive innovations and increased incorporation of connected features in cars, drive the market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The connected car market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global connected car market report:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Airbiquity Inc.

CloudMade

Daimler AG

Intellias Ltd.

Sierra Wireless

Tesla

LUXOFT

Ford Motor Company

Audi AG

BMW Group

TomTom International

AT&T Inc., etc.



Key Developments in the Connected Car Market

BMW has been working on enhancing its iDrive infotainment system and integrating it with advanced driver assistance features. They are also involved in developing electric and hybrid vehicles.

Connected Car Market – Key Segments

Car Type

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV



Application

Telematics

Infotainment

Drive Assistance

Mobility Management

Vehicle Tracking

Parking Assist

Others



Connectivity

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular

Wireless



Technology

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated



Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Communication Type

Vehicle to Vehicle

Vehicle to Infrastructure

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



