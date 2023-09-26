Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,100 in the last 365 days.

AMP Aero Services Increases Capabilities with Inventory Acquisition from ST Engineering Aerospace

Live from MRO Asia Pacific, AMP Aero Services announces new CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B inventory acquisition

We see new demand and a strong rebound from global MRO’s that are supporting the A320 aircraft family. This acquisition is critical to support our growing customer base”
— Managing Member, Ambalik Agarwal
MIAMI, FL, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMP Aero Services, a global leading aftermarket parts supplier and asset manager, announced today during the MRO Asia Pacific in Singapore that they have finalized the acquisition of a sizeable CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B inventory package from MRO, ST Engineering Aerospace Pte. Ltd.

The package contains over 600 line items of tech insertion LLP inventory. The material consists of overhauled (OH) condition sections of the engine fan, HPC, HPC, and LPT.

“We see new demand and strong rebound from global MRO’s that are supporting the A320 aircraft family. This acquisition is critical to support our growing customer base,” said Managing Member, Ambalik Agarwal. The inventory is available, and AMP Aero Services is accepting orders. As of today, AMP Aero has headquarters in Miami, Florida, and offices in Kansas City, New Delhi, India, Dubai, and Hong Kong.

About AMP Aero Services

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, AMP Aero Services, LLC. is a global materials solutions provider for aftermarket aircraft & engine materials. As of today, AMP Aero Services is operating Globally with offices in Miami, Kansas City, New Delhi India, Istanbul, Hong Kong, and Dubai. AMP Aero Services, LLC. is committed to quality and holds various certifications and approvals. The quality certifications include ISO:9120, ISO9001:2015, ASA-100, and TAC2000. In addition, AMP Aero is a Federal Aviation Administration AC00-56B accredited company. Furthermore, they are strategically located within minutes of Miami International Airport to facilitate any global requirement and have a customer-first philosophy.

For more information, visit www.amp-aero.com, and to request a quote please send it to sales@amp-aero.com.

Public Relations
AMP Aero Services, LLC.
+1 833-267-2376
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

AMP Aero Services Increases Capabilities with Inventory Acquisition from ST Engineering Aerospace

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more