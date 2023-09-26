Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Expected to Reach $US$11.64 Billion by 2033, Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaners: Europe to Lead in Revenue Terms During the Period.

New York, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is projected to reach US$11.64 Billion by the end of 2033, up from an estimated US$2.68 Billion in 2022. Between 2023 and 2033, sales of home robotic hoover cleaners are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.4%, reaching

The Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of smart home technology, changing lifestyles, and the desire for convenience. Robotic vacuum cleaners have become an integral part of modern households, offering automated cleaning solutions.

Robotic vacuum cleaners, also known as robot vacuums or autonomous vacuum cleaners, are autonomous cleaning devices designed for household use. They are equipped with sensors, navigation systems, and cleaning mechanisms that allow them to clean floors efficiently without human intervention. These devices have gained popularity due to their convenience and time-saving capabilities.

Market Segmentation

By Robot Type: Outdoor Robot, In-House Robot, High End, Mid-Range, Low End, By Mode of

Market Drivers

Convenience and Time-Saving: Robotic vacuum cleaners offer hands-free cleaning, allowing users to allocate their time to other activities while the robot takes care of the cleaning tasks. This convenience is a significant driver of market growth.

Smart Home Integration: Integration with smart home ecosystems, voice assistants (e.g., Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant), and smartphone apps has made robotic vacuum cleaners more appealing to tech-savvy consumers.

Increasing Awareness of Hygiene: The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness of cleanliness and hygiene. Robotic vacuum cleaners with advanced filtration systems are seen as valuable tools for maintaining clean indoor environments.

Market Challenges

Price Sensitivity: High-quality robotic vacuum cleaners often come with a premium price tag, which can deter price-sensitive consumers.

Limited Cleaning Capabilities: While robotic vacuum cleaners are efficient at floor cleaning, they may not perform as well on other surfaces or in hard-to-reach areas, requiring manual intervention for a complete cleaning.

Regional Analysis

North America is leading the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market, primarily driven by high consumer tech adoption rates and increasing urbanization. The United States and Canada are prominent contributors, with a combined market share of approximately 14%. Factors such as busy lifestyles and a tech-savvy population have fueled the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners in this region.

Europe stands as a strong contender in the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market. Countries like Germany, the UK, and France are adopting smart home technologies, propelling the market forward.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing robust growth in the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market. Emerging economies such as China, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing an upsurge in demand.

Future Outlook

The Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is expected to continue growing, driven by factors like increasing urbanization, technological advancements, and the rising demand for smart home solutions. The future of this market will likely see:

Integration with more smart home devices and ecosystems.

Enhanced AI and machine learning capabilities for improved navigation and cleaning performance.

Expansion into emerging markets as consumer awareness and disposable income increase.

However, addressing price sensitivity and expanding the range of cleaning capabilities to cater to different household needs will remain key challenges for market players.

Competitive Landscape

The Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is highly competitive, with key players including: iRobot Corporation, Neato Robotics, Inc., Yujin Robot, Co., Ltd., Dyson Inc., Ecovacs Robotics, Inc., Hayward Industries, Inc., Philips Electronics N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Pentair plc, TP link, Robert Bosch GmbH, Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited.

These companies continuously innovate by introducing new features such as advanced mapping and navigation, improved battery life, and enhanced cleaning performance.

Recent Developments

The Neato D10 and D9, the second and third models in the high-end D-series range, are now sold in stores across all countries, according to a statement from Neato Robotics.

In March 2020, ECOVACS announced the most sophisticated artificial intelligence-powered floor-cleaning robot on the market, which meets the demand for effective house vacuuming, wiping, and even house monitoring. Homeowners can feel secure knowing that the DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI offers superior laser-based home mapping, object identification and avoidance, remote monitoring, simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, and other features.

