Europe Middle East and Africa Sorbitol Market Size, Share, Price, Trend, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Europe Middle East and Africa Sorbitol Market to be Driven by thriving food and beverage and cosmetics sectors in the region on during the Forecast Period30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Middle East and Africa Sorbitol Market Share, Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Europe Middle East and Africa sorbitol market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and regional market among others.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://bit.ly/3ZuZw8k
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2020): 0.57 million metric tons
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 2.4%
The sorbitol market in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa is boosted by the region’s booming food and beverage and cosmetics industries. In the area, Germany is the major sorbitol market. The healthy food and beverage business in Germany is helping to boost the sorbitol market. The expanding R&D endeavours in the food and beverage industry in the region are also predicted to help the sorbitol market in Germany.
The shifting consumption trend toward fiber-based meals in developed nations, such as Germany and France, is likely to fuel demand for fiber-rich goods, consequently enhancing demand for sorbitol throughout the forecast period, owing to increased awareness about nutritional enrichment. Bread’s dominance as a staple item in Europe is predicted to continue to be a positive driver for industry growth in the future years.
Europe Middle East and Africa Sorbitol Industry Definition and Major Segments
Due to its low calorie content, sorbitol is becoming increasingly popular as a beneficial component in dietary meals and beverages, where it works as an excellent sugar alternative. Significant advantages, such as lower calorie content, prevention against dental decay, and usage as a sugar substitute for diabetics, are critical for market growth.
Regulatory support for sorbitol fortification in a variety of food products is projected to have a major influence on market growth. Regulatory support for sorbitol fortification in a variety of food products is projected to have a major influence on market growth.
Low production costs attributable to big manufacturers’ economies of scale, along with rising demand for functional foods, are likely to create new prospects for the industry. The increased demand for sweeteners like xylitol, maltitol, and other sugar replacements in nutritional supplements is projected to constitute a market restraint.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://bit.ly/3rBDOmy
On the basis of Type, Europe Middle East and Africa sorbitol market is segmented into:
Liquid sorbitol
Powder sorbitol
Based on Application, Europe Middle East and Africa sorbitol market is divided into:
Pharmaceutical
Toothpaste
Food and confectioneries
Cosmetics and toiletries
Industrial surfactants
The major regional markets of the Europe Middle East and Africa sorbitol are:
Germany
France
The United Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Europe Middle East and Africa Sorbitol Market Trends
The increased demand for sweeteners like xylitol, maltitol, and other sugar replacements in nutritional supplements is projected to constitute a market restraint. Major factors projected to contribute to increased consumption of fiber-rich, organic, and gluten-free foods include advances in nutrition and technology, expanding consumer predisposition toward greater health and longevity, and increasing frequency of exercising in modern lifestyles. This trend is projected to drive the market by increasing the use of sorbitol in the creation of fiber-rich and gluten-free food items.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Roquette Frères SA, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, and Tongaat Hulett Starch (Pty) Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
