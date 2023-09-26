IZEA Launches Free Access to OpenAI's GPT-4 in FormAI

Orlando, Florida, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, today announced that it has launched support of GPT-4, OpenAI’s latest version of ChatGPT, inside FormAI. GPT-4 joins a growing list of AI modules in FormAI, IZEA’s suite of artificial intelligence tools designed for the Creator Economy.



The release of GPT-4 inside of FormAI allows IZEA marketers and creators to access the power of the latest ChatGPT model for free. IZEA.com users are provided monthly AI credits that can be used to interface with GPT-4 and can choose to upgrade to additional credits based on their usage — starting at just $6 per month when purchased annually. AI credits can be used toward text generation with GPT-4 and generative image and video creation through other technologies. FormAI includes full chat session and history support, as well as additional integrations to other FormAI tools, allowing users to easily create an image that represents a body of content.

“GPT-4 is a groundbreaking technology that can transform the way that marketers and creators produce content,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Founder and CEO. “We are thrilled to make this technology available to our entire user base for free, giving them another AI tool to increase both creativity and efficiency.”

“We are building a robust suite of best-in-class generative AI tools under the FormAI umbrella,” continued Murphy. “Our goal is to make this technology accessible and affordable for the full spectrum of customers we serve. Instead of multiple websites and subscriptions, marketers and influencers can come to one place to ideate, collaborate, and monetize.”

To get started with FormAI for free, visit izea.com/ai . For news and resources, follow IZEA at x.com/izea .

