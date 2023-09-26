Submit Release
The Magnificent Mile® 2023 Beautification Awards Have Been Announced

Three Gardens Earned Prestigious Beautification Awards and Two Gardens Were Recognized for Exceptional Design

Chicago, Illinois, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Magnificent Mile® in Chicago is known for its iconic gardens, which adorn the sidewalks of bustling Michigan Avenue with seasonal magical designs, fountains, and art that fills The Avenue with colorful blooms. The city's motto, "Urbs in Horto" (City in a Garden), was bestowed upon Chicago many decades ago, and The Association has continuously upheld the title for the city beautifully. 

Each season property owners, property managers, and landscape contractors work together to deliver the stunning garden displays that decorate The Magnificent Mile district and keep it a top visitor destination. The Association annually recognizes the best of the best in garden design and “wow” factor with Beautification Awards and is pleased to announce five awards for 2023. 

“Michigan Avenue's gardens are a world-class display of floral, magical designs, and décor, delighting visitors, residents, and employees alike," said Association Chair Justine Fedak. "Thank you to all the property owners, property managers, and landscape contractors who make The Magnificent Mile gardens so special." 

The winners of The Magnificent Mile 2023 Beautification Awards are: 

1st Place Beautification Award: 663, 669, 673 North Michigan Avenue 
Property Owner: MARK 
Property Manager: Cushman & Wakefield 
Landscaper: IGS Plantscaping Group 

2nd Place Beautification Award: 875 North Michigan Avenue 
Property Owner: JHTC Holdings, LLC 
Property Manager: Hearn 
Landscaper: IGS Plantscaping Group 

3rd Place Beautification Award: 625 North Michigan Avenue 
Property Owner:  625 N. Michigan (Chicago) LLC 
Property Manager: Golub Realty Services 
Landscaper: Clarence Davids & Company 

Exceptional Design Award: 401/435 North Michigan Avenue, Planters on the South Side of Tribune Tower Residences 
Property Owner: Walton Street Capital, Tribune Tower, and University of Chicago 
Property Manager: Zeller 
Landscaper: Twin Oaks Landscaping & Oswego Landscape Management 

Exceptional Design Award: 505 North Michigan Avenue 
Property Owner: Strategic Hotels and Resorts 
Property Manager: InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile 
Landscaper/Exterior Decor: Kehoe Designs 

Winners were selected by the Association’s Public Way Committee. “We hold a garden walk each season, grading and assessing the gardens on The Avenue,” states Gail Spreen, Co-Chair of the Public Way Committee. “This year we have been amazed by the creativity in the design and storytelling from the landscapers.” 

“In addition to our rigorous grading system, we also use a ‘wow’ count to track how many times the judging committee exclaims ‘wow’ when describing a garden," explains Michelle Paluch, Co-Chair of the Public Way Committee. "This year, we said 'wow' more than ever, and we encourage everyone to come see the amazing gardens along The Magnificent Mile for themselves.” 
 
The Magnificent Mile® Association. The Magnificent Mile, Chicago's vibrant commercial hub, is a magnet for visitors, employees, and residents alike. The bustling area is home to exclusive experiences like one-of-a-kind retailers, hotels, restaurants, and immersive experiences. Magnificent Mile landmarks include the historic Chicago Water Tower, the neo-Gothic Tribune Tower Residences, the terracotta Wrigley Building skyscraper, and the 100-story 875 North Michigan Avenue building, which has a rooftop observation deck with fine dining and panoramic city views. The Association was founded in 1912 and is a private, nonprofit membership organization with a mission of preserving, promoting, and enhancing one of Chicago’s most unique, multi-use neighborhoods. For more information on the Association, visit www.themagnificentmile.com

Denise Chudy
The Magnificent Mile Association
3123755448
jscillia@themagnificentmile.com

