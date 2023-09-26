RE: VT Route 78 Highgate by John Deere Dealership
Vt Route 78 in Highgate by Parizo rd and the the John Deere dealership has been reopened to traffic.
Vt State Police St Albans
802-524-5993
From: Constable, Brian via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 8:07 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT Route 78 Highgate by John Deere Dealship
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 78 in Highgate by Parizo rd and the the John Deere dealership is closed at this time due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.