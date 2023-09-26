Submit Release
RE: VT Route 78 Highgate by John Deere Dealership

Vt Route 78 in Highgate by Parizo rd and the the John Deere dealership has been reopened to traffic.

 

Vt State Police St Albans

802-524-5993

 

From: Constable, Brian via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 8:07 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT Route 78 Highgate by John Deere Dealship

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vt Route 78 in Highgate by Parizo rd and the the John Deere dealership is closed at this time due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

RE: VT Route 78 Highgate by John Deere Dealership

