Risk Strategies Acquires Strategic Benefit Solutions Inc.

Massachusetts-based specialist adds to New England region expertise

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Strategic Benefit Solutions, Inc. (SBENS), a retail employee benefits insurance agency. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Located northwest of Boston in Burlington, Massachusetts, SBENS was founded in 2008 by Cheryl Ray, Carol Renzi and Pam Frechette. The three previously worked together for almost 20 years at premier national brokerage and consulting firms. The agency’s sole focus is helping clients with all facets of employee benefits and plan design while proactively helping to manage healthcare risk.

“The complexity of today’s employee benefits environment requires deep expertise to ensure clients can meet their objectives,” said John Greenbaum, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader, Risk Strategies. “The team at Strategic Benefit Solutions brings exactly the kind of extensive knowledge that our clients expect. We’re excited to welcome them to the Risk Strategies family.”

SBENS works with companies across a wide range of industries – from software and pharmaceuticals to medical supplies and higher education –tackling today's healthcare challenges by developing cost management strategies that effectively balance costs and benefits.

“We’re excited to have found a way to connect our capabilities with a national-scale partner who truly understands the necessity of specialty knowledge,” said Cheryl Ray, President, Strategic Benefit Solutions. “As part of Risk Strategies and its national Employee Benefits practice, we can build on our success while adding even more capabilities that benefit our clients.”

In addition to plan strategy and design, SBENS also helps clients with plan renewal analysis, negotiation, marketing, vendor and plan management and ongoing plan services such as enrollment implementation, employee communications and education, prevention initiatives and federal and state compliance.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. RiskStrategies.com.

