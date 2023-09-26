Dr. Glenn “Sweety G” Toby, Brings Film Festival to Atlanta for the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop

"The Kings Exhibition, Fulton County Arts & Culture Association, and The Atlanta Film Society team up"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Glenn Toby brings an exhibition of Hip Hop like none other in the Atlanta market that cross promotes music, film, inclusion, diversity, and culture on Saturday September 30, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Known for his worldwide contributions and leadership in philanthropy, music, culture, and equality, this event marks forth another celebration of the impact of influencers in music, film, and society powered by Dr. Toby. The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Film Festival will highlight amazing films inspired by the culture behind music and entertainment at The Tara Theater located at 2345 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE Atlanta, Georgia. Attendees will be immersed in the rich and diverse history of hip hop through an exciting lineup of films, performances, and interactive experiences. Hip Hop continues to be dynamic in pop culture and redefined over the years, and this experience honors and commemorates the evolution of this influence.“Being at the forefront of a movement worldwide, that is still changing lives around the globe, has been an honor and now it is time that we reflect and celebrate every cultural movement that so many contributors have built for over 50 years and simultaneously impact the film world. I wanted to shine a light on Atlanta pioneers and the South for the contributions that have been made by our brothers and sisters in this region. Who better to do that than a passionate Pioneer of the Hip Hop Culture”—adds Dr. Glenn “Sweety G” Toby.From old school beats to the latest chart-topping music, this festival is a must attend for all hip hop enthusiasts. This unique event showcases the raw energy and cultural impact of an iconic music genre through film and entertainment. Attendees can anticipate a vibrant atmosphere at The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Film Festival.The festival will welcome Atlanta and the surrounding communities with five featured films including ATL (starring Hip Hop legend Tip, Lauren London, Tasha Smith, and Big Boi), Breakin’ (starring Ice T, Michael Chambers, Shabba Doo), Hustle & Flow (starring Terrance Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Anthony Anderson), Krush Groove (starring Russell Simmons, Run Walker, Blair Underwood), and New Jack City (starring Wesley Snipes, Mario Van Peebles, Ice T). The event is highly acclaimed and recommended as a must attend by critics and film experts at the Urban Film Review.The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Festival includes sponsors such as Amerigroup Real Solutions, Universal Hip Hop Museum, JPMorgan Chase, The Glenn Toby Film Company, The Book Bank Foundation, and the Freshest FM just to name a few. There will be a lineup of special guests including Positive K, Damion Hall, DJ Jelly, Cool Breeze, Blackbone, Mr. Sweety G, Pete Nice, Paradise Grey, and Seddy Hendrix.For more information, advanced ticketing, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-50thanniversary-of-hip-hop-film-festival-tickets-708640351367 ?aff=oddtdtcreatorAbout Dr. Glenn “Sweety G '' TobyDr. Toby's greatest passion is philanthropy. From the age of 8 years old to the 7th grade, he experienced being homeless in the streets of New York City. This challenging obstacle compelled him in 1998 to begin The Book Bank Foundation, a 5O1 (c)(3) non-profit organization.The mission is to combat homelessness, poverty and abuse while improving and combating the battles behind literacy. The Book Bank Foundation provides solutions with strategic methods of critical thinking sessions, motivational speaking literacy programs collecting and distributing books, toys, medicines, and garnering tangible resources for the lost, lonely, and forgotten in the United States and other countries. Dr. Toby received an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Advance Leadership Management and Philanthropy from Kathmandu International University, Jesus College in Kathmandu, Nepal.Dr. Toby wrote and published a children's book called "Lil G Faces the Brooklyn Bully" which focuses on issues of homelessness, bullying and single parenting along with lessons in overcoming challenges. His latest effort is "The Asian Power League '' is about Michael Hy-Yung who utilizes his intellectual prowess for business and government, he positions himself to become the next and best president of the United States. Hy-Yung becomes entangled with a powerful organization known as the Asian Power League.an expert in the World of Business and Business Development and Strategic Policy. Not to mention being a legend in Sports and Entertainment, as a Hip Hop pioneer, record producer, songwriter, talent manager, and strategic business developer. As such, his personal business portfolio is a solid reflection of his flexibility within various sectors of culture domestically and internationally.Dr. Glenn Toby’s humanitarian work has positioned him to be an advocate for the lost, lonely, and the forgotten. With a heart for the people, and a knack for strategy, his life and business systems compel ideas, people, the culture, and businesses towards growth and development.For more information on Dr. Glenn Toby, please visit www.drglenntoby.com About The King’s ExhibitionThe King’s Exhibition Is An Illustrious Global Art Tour That Seamlessly Links Artists, Collectors, And Galleries, Fostering Boundless Opportunities Within The Vibrant Art Community. This Exhibition Will Take You Through Signature Art Experiences That Feature The Infusion Of Culture. Food, Commerce, And Music, “The King’s Exhibition.For more information on The King’s Exhibition, please visit www.thekingsexhibition.com/