Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market High-growth Segments and their Share Forecasts 2023 to 2032

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market by Technology , by Sales Channel and by Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With technological advancements, the overall driving experience has improved significantly, making it safer and driver-friendly. Similarly, the adaptive cruise control (ACC) systemv is one of the technological advancements which has eased the driving experience. In conventional cruise control technology, the driver used to set maximum speed and the cruise control used to maintain that speed irrespective of vehicles ahead. Due to this, the driver had to be alert of the vehicles in the vicinity and apply brakes manually. Whereas in adaptive cruise control system, the driver sets the maximum speed and the car accelerates and decelerates automatically based on vehicles around. This is functioned with the help of electronic sensors. The radar sensors detect the vehicles or possible obstacles around and adapt to the speed accordingly. With innovation in adaptive cruise control system, the driving has been eased on highways as well as in traffic conditions.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃 – 𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• The COVID-19 has imposed a tough challenge on automotive and its component manufacturing.

• The value chain has been disturbed and fall down of economy is affecting the buying patterns of the consumers.

• Additionally, the production of the adaptive cruise control (ACC) system market has been stopped due to lockdown, and supply chain has been disrupted.

• With consumer preference shifting toward essential items, sales of new vehicles will drop significantly.

• As trade windows have been stopped, the demand for unessential and luxury items has reduced. This would affect the automobile sector and adaptive cruise control system market simultaneously as it is majorly used in luxury cars

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Heavy investment in R&D has paved the way for the adaptive cruise control (ACC) system market growth. Additionally, rise in adoption of ACC by automakers is surging the market growth. Moreover, ACC keeps the driver relaxed due to its ability to drive at a constant speed without keeping a foot on the pedal. Besides, maintaining the car at a consistent speed significantly improves fuel economy. However, failure of sensors in adaptive cruise control system could restrain the market growth. Furthermore, growing need for safety and advanced driver assistance system demand from consumers could proliferate the market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 (𝐀𝐂𝐂) 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐢-𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞

Recent trend in the automotive sector has been autonomous and semi-autonomous cars. With rise in production of autonomous and semi-autonomous car, the use of adaptive cruise control system will escalate. ACC system has a major role to play in autonomous and semi-autonomous cars as it has features like hand-free driving. Recently, Tesla launched its Tesla model 3 with features like Traffic-Aware Cruise Control (TACC). Likewise, the GM is developing next-generation “Ultra cruise” semi-autonomous driving system.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐬

Industrialization has paved its way for rise in number of vehicles & income of people. The living standards of people have bettered in developed economies. This has led to increase in sales and production of luxury cars. ACC being fitted in majority of luxury cars, the demand for its market has also grown simultaneously. Many manufacturers have adopted ACC system in their cars considering consumer demand. Looking at the importance of ACC, economy car manufacturers would also want to equip this system in near future.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Denso Corporation

• Valeo S.A.

• Autoliv, Inc.

• ZF Friedrichshafen

• Magna International

• Continental AG

• Hyundai Mobis Co.

• Delpi Automotive

• WABCO

• Mando Corporation