Maiden Resource Expected Shortly on Globex’s Fontana Gold Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Kiboko Gold Inc. (KIB-TSXV) have announced “that the resource evaluation from its Phase 1 exploration program for its Harricana Gold Project, located 55 kilometres (“km”) north of Val-d’Or, Quebec, is near completion” and “is expected to be completed in the first half of October”.

The evaluation process is based upon a comprehensive dataset totaling more than 85,000 m, including 70 holes (totaling 11,269 m) drilled by Kiboko between September 2022 and April 2023.

Globex retains a 2% NSR production royalty on 195 claims covering 85 km2 (Globex’s Fontana Property) which includes the areas drilled in Kiboko’s Phase 1 drill program (click here to view Kiboko’s Press Release dated September 25, 2023).

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

