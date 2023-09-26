Vera Bradley Announces 2024 Annual Outlet Sale Dates

Sale to be held May 1 – May 5 in Fort Wayne, Ind.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) today announced that Vera Bradley, its iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, will host its 38th Annual Outlet Sale event at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind. from May 1 – May 5, 2024.



The first three days of the Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale (the “Sale”) will offer multiple ticketed sessions for shoppers to take advantage of the best selection of Vera Bradley handbags, travel items, accessories, stationery and luggage in a variety of current and retired patterns along with bracelets and other items from VRA-owned lifestyle brand Pura Vida. The last two days of the Sale will be open to the public with no ticket required to enter.

Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com, authorized Ticketmaster locations and the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office beginning on February 20th 2024. Qualified motorcoach and bus tour operators can contact Visit Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne/Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau, at (260) 424-3700 for group tour information.

The Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale consistently attracts 40,000+ shoppers, representing nearly every state and several countries. According to the Fort Wayne/Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau, this tourism surge generates an economic boost of more than $5 million for the local community.

For information and updates, visit www.verabradley.com/annualsale and follow @verabradley on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.

