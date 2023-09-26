HERE Technologies and Eco-Movement partner to improve the EV charging experience for drivers globally

Amsterdam & Utrecht, The Netherlands - HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, has entered into a partnership with Eco-Movement, the leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging station data, to create faster, fresher, and more accurate charging experiences for EV drivers globally.



Finding reliable charge points when you need them most can be a challenge for EV drivers, resulting in frustration and wasted time. To address this problem, HERE and Eco-Movement are focused on delivering precise, up-to-date charge point data to the automotive industry that leverages real-world testing, artificial intelligence, vehicle sensor data, and charging station user feedback. Furthermore, HERE will integrate this data through its full suite of products that offer an integrated and seamless end-to-end user journey for EV drivers.

HERE is recognized across the automotive industry for its standard and high-definition mapping, navigation, and location-based services. Eco-Movement is the leading specialist in EV charge point data aggregation and processing. This collaboration with Eco-Movement, in addition to HERE’s own global EV charge point sourcing, results in one of the world's largest and most comprehensive charge point data repositories, with over one million single charge points monitored across more than 100 countries. With HERE and Eco-Movement, automakers can offer EV drivers access to even more accurate and real-time information on charge point specifications and their availability.

“Over the years, we have built up unparalleled expertise to ingest, validate, and enrich EV charging station data globally. With the new dedicated environment exclusively developed for HERE, these capabilities are extended to the additional HERE sources – and HERE can focus on their premium navigation solutions that rely on this data. We are very excited that through HERE’s services, this data is helping EV drivers all over the world to find their next charging stop,” said Eco-Movement’s CEO Roderick van den Berg.

To address the challenge of finding compatible vehicle charge points, HERE and Eco-Movement have incorporated eMobility Service Provider (eMSP) support. This feature allows EV drivers to easily locate charge points supported by their specific charging service (e.g., OEM Charge Cards) by exposing only applicable charge points so that drivers aren’t left guessing which chargers they can or cannot use. In addition to a predefined set of more than 200 global eMSPs, HERE also offers to EV OEMs a bring-your-own-data (BYOD) option to support custom eMSP listings in their branded navigation solutions to EV drivers.

"We are confident that our collaboration with Eco-Movement will have an immediate impact on the EV community by helping them mitigate range and charge-related challenges," said Chris Handley, VP of Product Management at HERE Technologies. "Together, we're advancing charge point management and reducing the ambiguity that EV drivers face, such as lack of up-to-date information on availability, reliability and compatibility."

About HERE Technologies

HERE, the leading location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses, and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com .

About Eco-Movement

Eco-Movement is the leading global platform for EV charge point location and pricing data. With thousands of connections to Charge Point Operators, eMobility Service Providers and auxiliary sources such as vehicle data and community feedback, we provide the most accurate and comprehensive database on the market. Our customers include navigation providers, CPOs, eMSPs, and the public sector. To learn more about Eco-Movement, please visit eco-movement.com .

