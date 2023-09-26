Asia E-Learning Market Growth, Size, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, “Asia E-Learning Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″, the asia e-learning market reached a value of USD 61.57 billion in 2022. Aided by the rapid digital transformation in the educational sector and the expansive adoption of advanced technologies for e-learning, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 13.10% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 127.5 billion by 2028.
E-Learning, a modern educational approach utilising electronic technologies, has emerged as a significant tool for both educational institutions and corporations. It covers a vast array of systems from computer-based learning, virtual classrooms, and digital collaboration to mobile learning and the internet. E-Learning allows learners to grasp knowledge at their convenience, augmenting the flexibility and scalability of education.
The surge in the Asia e-learning market growth is majorly attributed to the widespread acceptance of digital learning methods. With the escalating awareness about the advantages associated with e-learning, such as personalised learning experiences, an interactive learning environment, and the facility to learn at one’s pace, there has been a significant shift towards this method of learning. The increasing penetration of the internet and the proliferation of smart devices have further enhanced the popularity and accessibility of e-learning.
The rising utilisation of e-learning in corporate training also significantly contributes to the Asia e-learning market expansion. Companies are progressively adopting e-learning platforms to train employees, thereby saving time and costs associated with traditional training methods. Additionally, e-learning facilitates improved tracking of training progress and employee performance, offering a strategic advantage to organisations.
Moreover, the rapid growth in the number of online education providers is expected to further amplify the Asia e-learning market demand. The online education sector uses e-learning platforms extensively to offer courses covering a broad spectrum of disciplines. The emergence of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and other online certification programs, coupled with partnerships between e-learning content providers and universities, have made quality education more accessible and affordable.
The Asia e-learning market is also benefitting from governmental initiatives aimed at promoting digital learning across various Asian countries. Governments are investing heavily in educational technology infrastructure and are formulating policies to integrate digital learning into the mainstream education system. This trend, combined with increasing public-private partnerships in the education sector, is expected to act as a significant impetus for the market growth.
Furthermore, the advent of sophisticated technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Augmented Reality (AR) / Virtual Reality (VR), is playing a pivotal role in transforming the e-learning landscape, thus driving the Asia e-learning market growth.
Asia E-Learning Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on course, provider, end use, and country.
Market Breakup by Course
Primary and Secondary Education
Higher Education
Online Certification and Professional Course
Test Preparation
Others
Market Breakup by Provider
Services
Content
Market Breakup by End Use
Academic
Corporate
Government
Market Breakup by Country
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Sri Lanka
Others
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the Asia e-learning companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Adobe, Inc
Aptara, Inc
Articulate Global, LLC
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
Infor Holdings Equity LLC (Certpoint)
Cisco Systems, Inc
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
D2L Corporation
Others
