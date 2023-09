Africa Cross Border Road Freight Transport Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.7% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028

Africa Cross Border Road Freight Transport Market

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Africa Cross Border Road Freight Transport Market OutlookAccording to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, “ Africa Cross Border Road Freight Transport Market Size , Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″, the africa cross border road freight transport market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by the continent’s growth in trade, regional integration, and infrastructural developments, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.Cross-border road freight transport in Africa is an essential pillar supporting intra-African trade. This mode of transportation facilitates the movement of goods between different African countries, thereby playing a pivotal role in enhancing regional economic integration. Goods such as agricultural products, minerals, manufactured items, and consumer goods are commonly transported using this method.The boom in intra-African trade is one of the key Africa cross border road freight transport market trends driving the market growth. As African nations continue to form trade alliances and reduce trade barriers, the volume of goods being transported across borders by road has seen an uptick. The African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) agreement, which aims to create a single market for goods and services across 54 countries, exemplifies such initiatives.Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@Infrastructure development, particularly the enhancement and expansion of road networks, has also significantly propelled the Africa cross border road freight transport market expansion. Several countries, with backing from international organisations, have been investing in inter-country highway projects, linking major trade corridors, and enabling efficient movement of goods.Furthermore, tech-driven solutions like logistics apps and digital tracking have revolutionised the cross-border freight sector. These platforms optimise routes, reduce costs, and improve transparency, providing positive outlook to the market.Another significant factor supporting the Africa cross border road freight transport market share is the increasing emphasis on sustainable transport. As African nations look to reduce carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability, there’s a push for efficient logistics and transport mechanisms, further propelling the market.Read Full Report with Table of Contents@Lastly, the surge in e-commerce platforms and digital trade across the continent has bolstered demand for efficient and reliable cross-border road freight services. As consumers order goods from different parts of Africa, there’s a pressing need for efficient logistics services to ensure timely and safe delivery, driving the Africa cross border road freight transport market growth.Africa Cross Border Road Freight Transport Market SegmentationThe market can be divided based on service, platform, end use, and country.Market Breakup by ServiceCross-border Freight TransportInternational Transportation Management and Freight ForwardingInternational Warehousing and LogisticsMarket Breakup by PlatformCrowd Shipping PlatformDigital Freight ExchangeSpecialised and Generic MarketplacesTender PlatformMarket Breakup by End UseManufacturing and AutomotiveOil and GasChemicalsAgriculture, Fishing, and ForestryDistributive TradePharmaceutical and HealthcareOthersMarket Breakup by CountrySouth AfricaEgyptNigeriaAlgeriaOthersCompetitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the Africa cross border road freight transport companies. Competitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the Africa cross border road freight transport companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:DSV Panalpina A/SUnitrans Supply Chain Solutions (Pty) LtdDeutsche Post AGCargo Carriers (Pty) LimitedCEVA LogisticsValue Logistics LimitedAPM Terminals BVBidvest Group LimitedBiddulphs InternationalDPD Laser Express Logistics (Pty) LtdSuper Group Ltd.Others 