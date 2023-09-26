IBN Coverage Initiated for Near Intelligence Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR), the global Data Intelligence Platform curating one of the world's largest sources of intelligence on people and places, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Near curates one of the world’s largest sources of intelligence on people and places. Its patented technology analyzes data to deliver insights on approximately 1.6 billion unique user IDs across 70 million points of interest in more than 44 countries. Through Near’s three-pillared approach – high-quality data, privacy, and AI – operational and marketing leaders are empowered with solutions to successfully engage and grow their businesses at scale.

Established in 2012, Near employs vast data volumes to comprehend consumer behavior while ensuring privacy compliance through anonymization and aggregation. The Near platform delivers global, high-quality data in a privacy-safe environment, evaluating consumer activity across physical and digital spaces to provide business leaders with deep insights into the places their customers frequent, along with their brand and competitor preferences.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Near.

With 17+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Near the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

“Near’s patented tech and focus on high-quality data give it reach into a wide array of industries, including retail, real estate, restaurants, travel/tourism, telecom, media, and more,” stated Chris Johnson, Director of Operations for IBN. “The company is able to help its clients understand consumer movement and behavior patterns, brand affinities, trade areas, and trends, making it an invaluable partner to top brands operating in multiple sectors. We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Near as it continues to strengthen its already sizable foothold in the global business intelligence market.”

To learn more about Near, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ https://IBN.fm/NIR

About Near

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Near.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements

