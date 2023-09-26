Fast Food or Fine Dining for Gut Microbiota? NutriLeads Presentation on Precision Prebiotics Set for SupplySide West Annual Trade Show on Oct. 25

Prebiotic Fiber Structure Key to Predictability of Gut Health Benefits

WAGENINGEN, Netherlands, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NutriLeads BV will present research demonstrating the importance of prebiotic fiber structure to producing consistent, predictable gut health benefits at 11:00 a.m. on October 25th at the SupplySide West Supplier Presentation Theater, booth #3077. SupplySide West, an international gathering of health and nutrition industry professionals, will be held from October 23-27 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.



Despite their tremendous commercial success, prebiotic benefits for the general population largely depend on the host microbiota composition that differs between healthy individuals. At SupplySide West, Ruud Albers, Ph.D., NutriLeads founder and Chief Scientific Officer, will discuss research showing the diverse impact of prebiotic fibers with varying levels of structural complexity on the gut microbiota. Scientific evidence suggests prebiotic fiber structure is critical for producing consistent, predictable gut health benefits in varying individual gut ecosystems. Dr. Albers’s presentation is titled, “Is Your Prebiotic Fast Food or Fine Dining?”

“Not all prebiotic fibers are alike,” said Dr. Albers. “Prebiotics with simple structures that can be fermented or eaten by virtually all microorganisms in the gut are like fast food – the benefits may be inconsistent or limited. Research shows that fibers with just the right specificity, like BeniCaros, promote the growth of beneficial bacterial species, regardless of the existing variations in individuals' gut microbiota composition.”

NutriLeads manufactures the award-winning precision prebiotic BeniCaros® from upcycled carrot pomace. Scientifically known as Rhamnogalacturonan-I (RG-I), BeniCaros is clinically proven to train the innate immune system to respond smarter, faster and stronger. It also consistently and specifically modulates the composition of the gut microbiota to support a resilient gut ecosystem essential for a strong immune function and overall health.

NutriLeads will showcase BeniCaros in gummy products that SupplySide West attendees can sample at its booth #3341. NutriLeads senior managers will be available to discuss the science of BeniCaros as well as commercial applications. BeniCaros’s small daily serving size of only 300 mg and its favorable formulation profile – tasteless, odorless, water soluble and heat/pH stable – make it a game-changer for innovative immune and gut health product applications and formats.

NutriLeads is a private company developing natural, plant-derived ingredients that are scientifically and clinically proven to strengthen human health. The company’s proprietary technology platform is based on naturally bioactive prebiotic fibers known as RG-I (Rhamnogalacturonan-I) found in select crops. The company’s first product BeniCaros® has won several awards for research and innovation. For more information, visit NutriLeads and BeniCaros.

