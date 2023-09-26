NA Chairman delivers keynote policy speech in Sofia university

VIETNAM, September 26 -

SOFIA — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ delivered a keynote policy speech before scholars, lecturers and a large gathering of students at the University of National and World Economy in Sofia on September 25.

In his speech, Huệ said with similarities in history, Việt Nam and Bulgaria had forged a steadfast and enduring friendship. President Hồ Chí Minh’s friendly visit to Bulgaria in August 1957 laid the foundation and marked a significant milestone in the history of bilateral relationship.

He stressed that the Vietnamese people always remembered and were deeply grateful for the valuable support and assistance that the people of Bulgaria had extended to Việt Nam.

According to him, the world has never experienced a period of such rapid, profound, and complex changes as it is facing today. However, peace, cooperation and development are still the mainstream.

Việt Nam supports the settlement of all disputes and conflicts via peaceful means in accordance with international law. It will actively joins and upholds its role in various regional and United Nations multilateral mechanisms, especially ASEAN, the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), the Non-Aligned Movement, and others. Việt Nam responsibly contributes to the building of a peaceful, stable international order that meets the legitimate interests of all nations, based on respect for international law and the UN Charter.

In Việt Nam’s foreign policy, Huệ described Central and Eastern Europe as a gateway and bridge for Việt Nam to enhance cooperation with the EU.

Việt Nam would prioritise strengthening its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with countries in the region, with Bulgaria being one of its top priority partners, he said, adding that Việt Nam advocates expanding economic, investment and trade ties into a pivotal pillar in the bilateral ties in the near future.

He added that both countries needed to grasp major opportunities presented by digital transformation, green economy, and innovation trends. They should expedite collaborative initiatives and new economic cooperation at global and regional levels. Furthermore, there should be continued efforts to step up the development of a more equitable and sustainable global framework for all countries and economies.

To intensify effective cooperation in traditional areas, he proposed enhancing collaboration in training and scientific research between universities and research centres, focusing on fields of Bulgaria's strength and Việt Nam’s need, such as health care, biotechnology, agriculture, environment, and natural resource management.

In the realm of culture, he sought joint work to hold cultural and music activities such as culture days, painting exhibitions, film weeks, music performances to enable the public in both countries to gain a better understanding of each other's culture.

Regarding labour cooperation, both nations will work to effectively implement the Labour Cooperation Agreement signed in 2018, with coordination from their respective governments.

After delivering the speech, Huệ engaged in an open discussion with professors and students at the University of National and World Economy in Sofia, during which he shared Việt Nam's experiences in overcoming challenges following the war and achieving comprehensive and remarkable accomplishments. He also discussed the most promising areas for future cooperation between Việt Nam and Bulgaria. — VNS