Dela Rosa: Co-sponsorship speech P.S. Resolution No. 803 45th Anniversary of Jesus is Lord Church Worldwide - Sept. 26, 2023

PHILIPPINES, September 26 - Press Release

September 26, 2023 CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

P.S. RESOLUTION NO. 803

45TH ANNIVERSARY OF JESUS IS LORD CHURCH WORLDWIDE - SEPT. 26, 2023 Mr. President, my distinguished colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, magandang hapon sa inyong lahat. I rise today to co-sponsor P.S. Resolution No. 803, congratulating and commending the Jesus Is Lord Church Worldwide for 45 remarkable years of successful transformational ministry in Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and more than 70 nations worldwide. Thomas S. Monson, a great Christian leader, once said: "Miracles are everywhere to be found. When faith replaces doubt and when selfless service eliminates selfish striving, the power of God brings to pass His purposes." The Jesus Is Lord Church Worldwide is a non-denominational Christian church founded in 1978 by Pastor Eddie Villanueva. The church has grown exponentially since its founding and now has thousands of members within and outside the Philippines. Mr. President, 45 years is no easy feat to maintain the commitment to become like the savior Jesus Christ. To help the needy and lost, to mourn with those who mourn, and stand with those who are in need of comfort. Indeed, it will take more than just a miracle to strive and help one another to be better individuals and Filipinos. Ganoon po ang pinapakita ng Jesus Is Lord Church Worldwide. Regardless of religion, kapag ang isang tao ay namumuhay sa kabutihan at pagmamahal, mas gaganda ang mundo na ito. Katulad po ng [nalalaman] ng nakararami, madami na po silang natulungan sa kanya kanyang komunidad, counseling services, labor-related assistance, migration-related resources at madami pang iba. Truly, we are witnessing a miracle of selfless service. In line with this, I support the adoption of Resolution No. 803, congratulating and commending the Jesus is Lord Church Worldwide for its 45 remarkable years of serving others, modeled on Christ's example. I pray that the church will continue to be a blessing to our nation and the world for many years to come. Thank you, Mr. President.