Fr8App Announces New Integration with Geotab’s Open API for Improved Shipment Visibility

Empowering Shippers and Carriers with Unprecedented Efficiency and Tracking Capabilities



HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech''), a technology company whose custom-developed Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine-learning and offering a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, unveiled its latest improvement to its platform — an integration with Geotab’s open application programming interface (“API”). This integration marks a significant leap forward in real-time visibility and efficiency for shippers and carriers, offering added capabilities through Fr8App's platform and is another example of Fr8App’s continuous improvement and investment in features utilizing AI throughout its platform.

Fr8App continues to repeatedly demonstrate its commitment to revolutionizing the logistics landscape by investing in its technology, streamlining operations and optimizing freight matching. The platform's innovative approach has garnered widespread recognition for its user-friendly interface and data-driven solutions. Now, through the integration with Geotab’s open API, Fr8App users can capitalize on the power of Geotab's advanced tracking system to experience a new level of ease and precision in tracking and monitoring their shipments.

Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech, said: "Continuing our journey to become the ultimate connectivity hub, we're seamlessly integrating with the industry's foremost players across our platform. This strategic integration equips our business partners with the tools needed to optimize their logistics operations in ways they had previously not been able to."

About Fr8App

Fr8App is a freight forwarding matching platform that uses innovative technology to connect shippers and carriers with available loads and trucks. With a focus on user experience and real-time data, Fr8App is making it easier than ever for businesses to manage their logistics operations and streamline their supply chain. To learn more, visit fr8.app

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com.

