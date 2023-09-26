Mushroom Market size to hit USD 105.20 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR 9.6 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Mushroom Market in Asia Pacific is to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Global Mushroom Market analysis has been done by dividing the market into four main segments: Type, Form Type, Distribution Channel and Application. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Mushroom Market size.

Pune, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research a leading Food & Beverages research firm has published a market intelligence report on the Global Mushroom Market. As per the report, the total market opportunity by 2029 is expected to be USD 105.20 Bn. The total market was valued at USD 55.38 Bn in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6 percent during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 55.38 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 105.20 Bn. CAGR 9.6% (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 287 No. of Tables 117 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type, Form Type, Distribution Channel and Application. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Mushroom Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The Mushroom Market Report offers a detailed analysis of the Mushroom industry, covering the study of genes, functions, and their role in health and disease. The research methodology involves a rigorous approach, combining primary data collection through surveys and interviews with experts, alongside secondary data from reputable sources and databases. The report assesses market size, segmentation, and regional dynamics, providing valuable insights into the factors shaping the Mushroom market. This report provides insights into mushroom types (e.g., button, shiitake, oyster), their applications in various industries (food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics), and regional market dynamics.

The report on the Mushroom Market covers key aspects of the market dynamics. The report's scope includes a comprehensive inspection of trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the mushroom market. It also assesses key players, market share, and competitive strategies. The scope includes market size projections, CAGR analysis, and a holistic view of supply chain dynamics.

Mushroom Market Overview

Mushrooms are nothing but fungi that offer an extensive collection of culinary and nutritional benefits. Mushrooms are fat-free, and a good source of minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. It is used to minimize the danger of illnesses such as breast cancer, and prostate cancer which assists in increasing its consumption and performance of sales. Asia Pacific region dominated the market and held the largest market share in the year 2022 and it is expected to dominate the global Mushroom market during the forecast period. The penetration of Supermarkets and hypermarkets is stronger in developed regions such as Europe and North America than in emerging regions.

Mushroom Market Dynamics

Manufacturing of mushrooms needs a high level of managerial involvement. It requires special treatment, and high-quality outputs, humidity, temperature, and light have a deep influence on them. The short production cycles and strong yields decrease harvest windows, limiting output amount. Allergic responses during the creation of oyster varieties are expected to limit market expansion. Increasing health consciousness to drive high nutritional value consumption of food as a Growth Driver. Growing demand for foods with reduced fat and cholesterol levels that are also high in nutrients is predicted to drive global market expansion. It includes fiber and digestive enzymes that promote immunological health, which has led to an increase in its use in dietary supplements. The rapidly growing food service business is increasing demand in hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias. Fungi can also provide health and nutritional advantages by using edible fungus powders in soups, smoothies, and sauces.

Mushroom Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region dominated the market and held the largest market share of 78% in the year 2022 and it is expected to grow the market at the highest CAGR of 11.82% in the global Mushroom market during the forecast period. The changing eating habits of consumers and growing spending on processed food in developing countries of this region such as India and China increases the demand for mushrooms. The growth in food hotels and restaurants in this region is likely to boost the global mushroom market during the forecast period.

Europe held the second-largest market share in the year 2022 because of the rising consumption of mushrooms in this region. The North American region has solid market adoption in countries such as the United States and Canada, North America has a considerable part of the market. Consumers are ready to pay a greater price for quality items made with natural and organic components.

Mushroom Market Segmentation

By Type

Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Others

By Form Type

Fresh Mushroom

Processed Mushroom

Dried Mushroom

Frozen Mushroom

Canned Mushroom

Others

Based on Form Type, the global Mushroom market is segmented into Fresh Mushrooms, Processed Mushrooms, and Others. The Fresh Mushroom segment dominated the global market in 2022 by holding the largest mushroom market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. As a result of a growing taste for organic and undercooked foods, it has substantial demand for fresh mushrooms. Whereas, the increase in emerging technologies, and the use of modified environment packaging, have relieved the limits inherent with mushrooms' limited shelf life, resulting in segment growth.

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Conventional Store

Others





By Application

Food Processing Industry

Retail Outlets

Food Services

Others

Based on Application, the food Processing Industry application segment dominated the global market in the year 2022 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The benefits of mushrooms are that they are low in fat and cholesterol, and have very little salt and gluten. Mushrooms also include significant elements such as vitamins, minerals, and proteins in it. Consumers need healthier drinks and food products that contain nutrients, from clean or natural sources. Food and beverage firms are creating mushroom-based foods and beverages to capitalize on this trend.

Mushroom Key Competitors include:

Drinkwater’s Mushrooms Ltd

Lutece Holdings B.V.

Okechamp S.A.

The Mushroom Company

Bonduelle SCA

Monterey Mushrooms Inc.

Costa Group Holdings Limited

Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Inc.

Monaghan Mushrooms Ltd.

CMP Mushrooms Greenyard NV

Fresh Stock

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd

Hughes Mushroom

Modern Mushroom Farms

Scelta Mushrooms BV

The California Mushroom Farms Inc

Banken Champignons

Ecolink Baltic

Kulkarni Farm Fresh Pvt. Ltd

Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd.

