Ford Trucks Collaborates with Upstream Security to Protect Its Connected Vehicles Against Cybersecurity Risks

Upstream Security

The global brand of the heavy commercial vehicle industry Ford Trucks chose Upstream to secure its commercial vehicle fleet from cyber-driven risks.

Upstream's platform stood out as the leading automotive cybersecurity solution. Upstream will support our UNECE R155 compliance efforts and secure our fleet against cybersecurity risks.” — Emrah Duman, Ford Trucks Leader

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upstream Security, the leading provider of cloud-based cybersecurity and data management platform purpose-built for connected vehicles, today announced that the global brand of the heavy commercial vehicle industry Ford Trucks, has chosen Upstream to secure its connected commercial vehicle fleet against the rising number, complexity and scale of cyber-driven risks. Ford Trucks ramps up for upcoming cybersecurity regulatory compliance, and with this collaboration, will take an important step towards achieving vehicle-type certification.

Ford’s only heavy commercial brand, Ford Trucks produces a range of vehicles including tractors, construction trucks, and distribution trucks weighing over 16 tons. Currently operating in 48 markets worldwide, Ford Trucks has been among the world's leading brands for its engineering power and sub-industry in heavy commercial vehicle production.

“We continue our efforts to identify the most innovative technologies to support our growth,” says Emrah Duman, Ford Trucks’ Leader. “The Upstream platform immediately stood out as the leading automotive cybersecurity solution based on its unique technology and maturity. Upstream will support our UNECE R155 compliance efforts, as well as secure our fleet against cybersecurity risks, protect mobility applications and services, and support innovative business models.”

The decision to select Upstream followed a proof-of-value with Upstream in Ford Trucks’ cloud environment. Upstream’s platform is cloud-based, with no software or hardware footprint in vehicles. Upstream’s solution leverages the wide range of connected vehicle data sources collected by our OEM customers.

“We are honored to be selected by Ford Trucks to protect its commercial vehicle fleet, based on our unique cybersecurity detection and response capabilities and focus on connected vehicle data management,” says Yoav Levy, Upstream’s CEO and co-founder. “Our ability to contextualize vehicle data enables us to support global OEMs, such as Ford Trucks, in their journey to capitalize their data and expand data-driven use cases such as mobility purpose-built API security, fraud detection, and much more. The platform currently monitors millions of connected vehicles worldwide, including a wide range of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.”

About Ford Trucks

Ford’s only heavy commercial brand, Ford Trucks produces a range of vehicles including tractors, construction trucks, and distribution trucks weighing over 16 tons. Our ‘2019 International Truck of the Year (IToY)’ award-winning F-MAX has brought critical acclaim and high global demand. Ford commercial vehicles’ proven track record of quality, durability, and efficiency underpins Ford Trucks’ international product strategy based on the best total cost of ownership promise. At Ford Trucks, we combine more than half a century of design and production experience with expertise in market-specific product development, to engineer the main components of our vehicles, including the all-new engines. We currently operate across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the CIS, and continue to grow our international network on 3 continents. Hundreds of thousands of trucks all around the world set out each and every day with the confidence that Ford provides. For more information about Ford Trucks and its products worldwide, please visit www.fordtrucksglobal.com.

About Upstream Security

Upstream provides a cloud-based data management platform purpose-built for connected vehicles, delivering unparalleled automotive cybersecurity detection and response (V-XDR) and data-driven applications. The Upstream Platform unlocks the value of vehicle data, empowering customers to build connected vehicle applications by transforming highly distributed vehicle data into centralized, structured, contextualized data lakes. Coupled with AutoThreat Intelligence, the first automotive cybersecurity threat intelligence solution, Upstream provides industry-leading cyber threat protection and actionable insights, seamlessly integrated into the customer’s environment and vehicle security operations centers (vSOC).

For more information, visit: www.upstream.auto.

