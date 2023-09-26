Submit Release
Coherent Thought Leaders to Present at ECOC 2023

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that its thought leaders will present at speaking events during ECOC 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland, Oct. 1-4.

WORKSHOP

Single- versus Multiple-Carrier(s) in coherent pluggable modules above 800Gbit/s
Speaker: Mattias Berger, VP and Chief Technologist, Coherent Transceivers
Workshop: Single lambda at high baudrate or multi lambda transponder?
Sunday, October 1, 2023

MARKET FOCUS

Linear Pluggable Optics for Data Centers: A Transceiver Implementer’s Perspective
Speaker: Dr. Vipul Bhatt, VP, Marketing, Datacom
Panel: Modules/Sub-systems
Monday, October 2, 2023

Advances in Components for Datacom and Telecom Transceivers
Speaker: Dr. Julie Eng, Chief Technology Officer
Panel: Components/IC/PIC/Fiber
Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Network Disaggregation: Optical Line Systems and Pluggable Optics
Speaker: Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer
Panel: Networking/Systems/Service Provider
Wednesday, October 4, 2023

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@coherent.com


