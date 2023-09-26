Coherent Thought Leaders to Present at ECOC 2023

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that its thought leaders will present at speaking events during ECOC 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland, Oct. 1-4.



WORKSHOP

Single- versus Multiple-Carrier(s) in coherent pluggable modules above 800Gbit/s

Speaker : Mattias Berger, VP and Chief Technologist, Coherent Transceivers

Workshop : Single lambda at high baudrate or multi lambda transponder?

Sunday, October 1, 2023

MARKET FOCUS

Linear Pluggable Optics for Data Centers: A Transceiver Implementer’s Perspective

Speaker : Dr. Vipul Bhatt, VP, Marketing, Datacom

Panel : Modules/Sub-systems

Monday, October 2, 2023

Advances in Components for Datacom and Telecom Transceivers

Speaker : Dr. Julie Eng, Chief Technology Officer

Panel : Components/IC/PIC/Fiber

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Network Disaggregation: Optical Line Systems and Pluggable Optics

Speaker : Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer

Panel : Networking/Systems/Service Provider

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

