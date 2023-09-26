North America Household Care Market Price, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Major Segments and Forecast 2023-2028
North America Household Care Market to Witness Steady Growth with a 2.4% CAGR, Reaching USD 23.6 Billion by 202830 NORTH GLOUD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘North America Household Care Market Size, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the North America household care market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like products and major countries.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 2.4%
The North America household care market is expected to register growth during the forecast period on account of the surging usage of kitchen cleaners and surface cleaners in households. The increasing number of household tasks due to a growing awareness about the health benefits of staying in a clean environment and rising disposable income are further expected to drive the market growth.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://bityl.co/LLWZ
Household care products aid in the thorough cleaning of living spaces and guard against the spread of infectious diseases, skin allergies, and other conditions caused by pollutants, germs, and bacteria. Going further, the growing living standards, progressive investments in well-equipped kitchens, and rising consciousness regarding home hygiene are expected to enhance the household care market growth over the coming years.
With the rising number of urban households and the increasing number of working women, the growth of the North America household care market is likely to boost due to the rise in demand for advanced household care appliances like dishwashers to maintain hectic lifestyles.
North America Household Care Industry Definition and Major Segments
Household care refers to home maintenance activities and household tasks that do not affect the structure of the home physically. These include laundry, cleaning, simple home repairs, errands, seasonal chores, and dishwashing. Various products are used for the different types of household care, such as dedicated laundry detergents for washing machines, dishwashers and dishwashing liquid/soap for cleaning dishes, and specialised products for toilet cleaning.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://bityl.co/LLWY
By products, the market is segmented into:
Laundry Detergents
Laundry Additives
Dishwashing
Hard Surface Cleaners
Toilet Care
Based on countries, the market is divided into:
United States of America
Canada
North America Household Care Market Trends
The growing use of laundry detergents is expected to propel the North America household care market. This is due to the rise in awareness about the benefits of wearing clean clothes and easy access to automatic washing machines. Detergents aid in reducing stains that are hard to get rid of with water. Detergents are affordable, compact, and efficient to use which is gaining consumer traction.
The increasing adoption of surface cleaners and dishwashing products is expected to fuel the market demand among consumers during the forecast period as they kill bacteria, provide cleanliness, and offer performance and durability. Moreover, the rising shift of consumers toward natural and organic household care products to protect the environment is likely to push forward the market growth of household care over the coming years.
Geographically, the United States is anticipated to drive the North America household care market growth on account of the presence of key manufacturers of cleaning products in the country. Growing environmental concerns among consumers and manufacturers have propelled the demand for eco-friendly homecare products. Increasing investments in research and development by manufacturers to produce environment-friendly and innovative household cleaning products to reduce their environmental footprints is likely to enhance the market growth of household care.
Key Market Players
The major players in the North America household care market report are:
Unilever
Henkel Corporation
Kao Corporation
The Procter & Gamble Company
The Clorox Company
S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
HPMC Market: https://bityl.co/LLUZ
FRP Cable Tray Market: https://bityl.co/LLUQ
Indian Exotic Herbs Market: https://bityl.co/LLUg
GCC Natural Mineral Water Market: https://bityl.co/LLUX
Latin America Vegetable Oil Market: https://bityl.co/LLUm
Galvanic Skin Response Sensor Market: https://bityl.co/LLUU
Intrauterine Pressure Catheters Market: https://bityl.co/LLUh
India Home and Personal Care Pigments Market: https://bityl.co/LLUb
Latin America Flavours and Fragrances Market: https://bityl.co/LLUj
Linear Alkylbenzene and Linear Alkylate Sulfonate Market: https://bityl.co/LLUo
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Steven Luke
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other