Market Under Pressure: The Herbal Cosmetics Industry Amidst the 2023 Recession

Herbal Cosmetics Market Size

Cosmetics are products used to alter or enhance appearance of the face and texture of body.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Herbal Cosmetics Market report?

As these products are free from all the harmful synthetic chemicals, which otherwise may prove to be toxic to the skin, there is an increase in demand for herbal cosmetics throughout the globe.

Increase in online customer reach, rise in purchase power of consumers on premium products, use of various herbal ingredients such as jojoba oil and aloe-vera, and inclination of consumer conscious toward enhanced appearance and looks across the globe drive the global herbal cosmetic market. Although the market is on an upsurge, limited supply of raw materials is projected to restrain the market growth. The rise in trend of usage of herbal medicines in the skin care industry, is predicted to serve as an opportunity in this market during the forecast period.

The global herbal cosmetics market is segmented based on physical state, product, distribution channel, and region. By physical state, it is divided into solid, semi-solid, and liquid. By product, it is classified into skin care product, hair care product, baby care product, oral care product, and make-up product. By distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarket, pharmacy, departmental store, beauty spa/salon, internet retailing, and specialty store. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Singapore, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).



Key Takeaways:

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Methadone market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Herbal Cosmetics Market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Herbal Cosmetics Market Segments:

By Physical State:

By Product

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Baby Care Products

Oral Care Products

Make-up Products



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)



Competitive Landscape:

APCOS NATURALS

Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

Forest Essentials

Jovees Herbal Care India Ltd

Himalaya Herbals.

Khadi Natural

AYUR HERBALS

Vaadi Herbals Pvt. Ltd

Bio Veda Action Research Co.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation to elucidate different opportunities.

The report contains a thorough analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global herbal cosmetic market.

The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current and future market trends for a period .

Comprehensive analysis of the geographic regions are provided, which helps in better understanding of region wise growth.

Key market players within the herbal cosmetics market are profiled to understand the competitor scenario.



Key Points Covered by the Report -

What are the fundamental skills, core competencies, and key players in the industry we are examining?

What are the opportunities for marketing strategies that are developing at a usual rate?

What are the main competitive factors influencing the industry?

What marketing tactics are suitable for a particular service or product?

What geographical areas are covered by the market report?

What share of this market would each of the following regions hold during the forecast period: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA?

How has COVID-19 impacted the class market?



