Air Based Defense Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The air based defense equipment market is expected to reach $279.66 billion in 2027, with comprehensive coverage in "Air Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company.

The air based defense equipment market's growth results from expanded product offerings. In the Asia-Pacific region, the largest market share is anticipated. Key players encompass Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus Group SE, The Boeing Company, Leonardo SpA, Bae Systems plc, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp, Rostec State Corporation, and Textron Inc.

Air Based Defense Equipment Market Segments

• By Type: Fighter Aircrafts, Military Helicopters, Military Gliders and Drones

• By Operation: Autonomous Air based Defense Equipment, Manual

• By Component: Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command and Control System, Others

• By Geography: The global air based defense equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The air-based defense equipment refers to support and auxiliary equipment used in air-based defense operations such as aircraft, and radars. The main components of air-based defense equipment or systems include mobile pieces in air and composite installations on ground.

