World Premier Film and Panel Discussion - History of the Helper Artist’s Movement

"The Helper Artist's Movement...(is) the most significant art movement in Utah in the twenty-first century", Vern Swanson, PhD

HELPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, 30 September, 2023, The Helper Project will hold the world premier of a new short film focused on the history and development of the Artist’s Movement in historic Helper, Utah. Following the film, prominent Helper based artists and the director, Kenny Driggs (West Coast Show Support) will participate in a panel discussion moderated by Vern Swanson, PhD, one of the authors of the DICTIONARY OF UTAH FINE ARTISTS.

Two decades ago, art professors from the University of Utah, David Dornan and Paul Davis, started holding workshops for students in Helper, a once thriving commercial center for numerous coal mining communities in Carbon County. Over the years, Dornan and a growing group of world class artists have made Helper their home and base of operations for their art studios and galleries.

The premier of the film will be in conjunction with the annual fundraising event for The Helper Project. During the event, patrons will have the opportunity to meet, and purchase work from, artists involved in the MOVEMENT.

The following Helper, and other artists from around Utah, have donated original paintings to The Helper Project. All proceeds from these paintings Utah will go towards historic renovation, cultural and art projects/events and scholarships:

Steven Adams, David Dornan, Wendy Chidester, Anne Kaferle, Ben Steele, Tim Morse, Andrew Skorut, Bonnie Posselli, Gary Ernest Smith, Charles Callis, Susannah Torreano, David Meikle, Stephen Stauffer and Dominique Watts. And donated from the private collection of David Johnsen: Brian Blackham, Doug Braitewaite, Paul Davis, Dan Fogel, Lindsay Frei, Marilou Kundmueller, Andrew Skorut and Charles B. Snow.

Preview and purchase the paintings at https://www.thehelperproject.net/a-history-of-helper-artist-movement-sale-preview/

To enjoy an afternoon of great art, music and food

PLACE: HELPER BEER

DATE: Saturday, 30 September

TIME: 2-6PM

FILM/PANEL 4PM

RSVP @ gohelper@thehelperproject.net

ABOUT THE HELPER PROJECT:

Helper, Utah was once a thriving coal mining community filled with 157 shops, restaurants, and bars owned by one of 16 nationalities represented in the town. It was named for the “helper” engines that made it possible for the trains to climb the steep grade through Price Canyon to Soldier Summit at 7,747’. However, with the downturn in coal production, poverty and its accompanying problems creeped into Helper and Carbon County.

In recent years, Helper has evolved into a flourishing art and recreational community. Citizens of Helper have ensured the history of the town is preserved – it’s evident when you walk down Main Street. The Helper Project has worked to support the citizens both economically and culturally with project and program funding.

The mission of The Helper Project is simple: To foster revitalization and preservation, encourage economic development, and promote cultural connections for the city and citizens of historic Helper, Utah.

To donate to The Helper Project, go to – https://www.thehelperproject.net/donate/

