High Frequency Ventilators Market: Explosive Growth Forecasted, Expected to Reach 162.1 Million by 2031

High Frequency Ventilators 2023

rise in respiratory emergencies and the increase in demand for advanced respiratory care devices is the major factor contributing to the market growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-frequency ventilation (HFV) is defined as artificial ventilation of the lungs with sub-dead space tidal volumes delivered using supra-physiological frequencies. HFV is a type of mechanical ventilation in which very high respiratory rates (>60 breaths per minute) are combined with tidal volumes that are less than the volume of anatomic dead space.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 was accounted for 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟗𝟐.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, and it is estimated to surpass around 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟔𝟐.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟖% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Rise in the prevalence of lung and respiratory diseases among patients, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchial asthma, which also causes postoperative complications after surgery and necessitates a consistent demand for high-frequency ventilators and a surge in preterm birth rates across the world drive the growth of the global High-Frequency Ventilators Market. By application, the neonates segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Bunnell 436 Lawndale Drive

• Vyaire Medical Inc.

• ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG

• Percussionaire Corp.

• An Inspiration Healthcare Group Company

• Carl Reiner GmbH

• Getinge AB

• BPL Medical Technologies

• General Electric Company

𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The global high frequency ventilators market is analyzed across type, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the high-frequency oscillatory ventilator segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global high frequency ventilators market revenue. The high-frequency jet ventilator segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.

By application, the neonates segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global high frequency ventilators market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global high frequency ventilators market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global high frequency ventilators market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

