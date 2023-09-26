Electrolyzer Market Expected to Reach $937.4 Million by 2027 | Registering a CAGR of 24.6%.

Electrolyzer

Electrolyzer Market Is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues By 2027

Push towards reducing carbon emissions and the growing use of hydrogen in electric vehicles, are key factors driving the electrolyzer market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Electrolyzer Market by Product (Alkaline Electrolyzer, PEM Electrolyzer, and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer), Capacity (Less Than 500 Kw, 500 Kw to 2 MW, and Above 2 MW), and Application (Power Generation, Transportation, Industry Energy, Industry Feedstock, Building Heat & Power, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.

The global electrolyzers market size was valued at $0.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to generate $0.9 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2020 to 2027.

In electrolyzer, water is split into hydrogen and oxygen by using electricity. There are different processes used for electrolysis such as alkaline method, PEM and solid oxide electrolysis method. The hydrogen obtained from the electrolysis is 99.99% pure and stored in either gas form or liquid form. It is used in making fuel cells that are used in electric vehicles.

The market for electrolyzers is driven by increased demand for hydrogen in electric vehicles. Moreover, demand for on-site electrolyzer installation from industrial sector owing to decarbonization also acts as a driving factor for electrolyzer market growth. However, limited technological advancements, delayed permits, and equipment supply constraints act as restraints for the market growth. Meanwhile, favorable policies from governments that are encouraging use of electric vehicle and technological advancements can offer lucrative opportunity for industry growth in the near future.

The electrolyzer market is segmented on the basis of product, capacity, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is segmented into alkaline electrolyzers, PEM electrolyzer, and solid oxide electrolyzer. Alkaline electrolyzer dominated the market share, whereas, PEM electrolyzer is expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period. By capacity, the market is bifurcated into less than 500 kW, 500 kW to 2 MW, and above 2 MW. The 500 kW to 2 MW capacity electrolyzer dominated the market share in 2019, while above 2 MW capacity electrolyzer is expected to grow at a rapid pace.

Based on application, the market is divided into power generation, transportation, industry energy, industry feedstock, building heat & power, and others. The power generation segmented dominated the market share but transportation application is projected to grow at a higher CAGR. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Europe is leading the market for electrolyzer; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The Electrolyzer industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Electrolyzer market include,

ITM Power

SIEMENS ENERGY Global GmbH & Co. KG. AG

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

CUMMINS, INC.

Plug Power

McPhy Energy

Next Hydrogen

Air Liquide.

Idroenergy

NEL ASA

Key findings of the study

1. The global electrolyzers market size is provided in terms of revenue.

2. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 25.1%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

3. By product, the alkaline electrolyzer segment is anticipated to grow with CAGR 24.6%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

4. Europe and Asia-Pacific dominated the electrolyzers market share by over 38.0% and 32.0% in 2019.

5. A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the electrolyzers market growth is provided.

6. The qualitative data in this report aims at the market trends, dynamics, and developments in the electrolyzers industry.

7. The electrolyzers market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth.

