Employment Expo opens doors

Twenty three inmates were part of the Fiji Corrections Service Employment Expo held at the Civic Center in Suva on Friday 31st June.

Agnes Browne shares her experience of gaining employment through the 2022 Expo Chief guest and former military lawyer Etueni Caucau, who is also the chairman of PAFCO said second chances must be part and parcel of society if change is required.

As the current chairman of the Lomaiviti Provincial Council, he is very much in touch with the work of the FCS who provide the Lomaiviti Care Committee updates on the work of CARE Network and reintergration programs for Ex offenders in Lomaiviti.

Mr Etueni Caucau flanked by Commissioner Panapasa, FCS Chaplain Rev Serutawake and Director Rehab Waisale Soqonakalou “People make mistakes, but we must give them a chance to learn from them and grow.

“Society is often measured by the opportunities we provide the under privileged in life so i commend the efforts of the FCS in the work they are doing here.

Former inmate Agnes Browne made a moving and emotional testimonial at the event. She was part of the group who participated at last years event and as a result was taken up by Tanoa Hotels in Suva as a maintenance assistance.

“When i entered Prison in 2020, i thought my life was over but through the programs and care by Officers i began to rebuild my self esteem.

“I was fortunate also to learn many new skills but FCS recognised my tertiary qualifications and so i became part of this very same Expo last year.

“Because of companies like Tanoa and people like my manager Mere Rakoroi, we are able to get a second chance at life.”