FCS Annual inspection rounds off in Labasa
11 July, 2023
The Northern tour beginning from Taveuni and rounding off in Labasa ended this afternoon with her 12 member inspection team checking on Governments investment and reviewing operational issues and prisoner welfare in Labasa.
The inspection ended with a talanoa session with the Labasa FCS family where everyone sat back, and enjoyed an evening of socialising and kava well into the night.
She shared with everyone the growing concerns within the FCS from the new Government budget, improvements in working conditions, support from spouses and the new trends in criminal behaviour which impacts the work of Corrections.