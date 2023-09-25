Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,250 in the last 365 days.

FCS Annual inspection rounds off in Labasa

FCS Inspection team arrives in Taveuni
September 25, 2023

Davuilevu Theologians visit Naboro
September 25, 2023

11 July, 2023

The Northern tour beginning from Taveuni and rounding off in Labasa ended this afternoon with her 12 member inspection team checking on Governments investment and reviewing operational issues and prisoner welfare in Labasa.

The inspection ended with a talanoa session with the Labasa FCS family where everyone sat back, and enjoyed an evening of socialising and kava well into the night.

She shared with everyone the growing concerns within the FCS from the new Government budget, improvements in working conditions, support from spouses and the new trends in criminal behaviour which impacts the work of Corrections.

You just read:

FCS Annual inspection rounds off in Labasa

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more