Arab Newswire, a Press release Distribution Service to Middle East and North Africa, Adds GCC Weekly to its Media List

GCCWeekly.com launches as the first news aggregator for GCC CountriesDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the launch of GCCWeekly.com, Arab Newswire, the leading press release distribution service to media in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the Middle East, North Africa (MENA) and the Arab world, adds GCCWeekly.com to its media list for news dissemination to the regions.
GCC Weekly, a new online platform that aggregates news from various sources and categories related to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, has officially launched. The platform aims to provide a comprehensive and convenient way for readers to stay updated on the latest developments and trends in the region.
GCCWeekly.com collects news from reputable and diverse media outlets in the region and organizes it in succinct reading format. The platform covers topics such as politics, economy, business, culture, sports, entertainment, and science. The platform also features a weekly newsletter that summarizes the most important and interesting news of the week.
GCCWeekly.com is the first news aggregator that focuses exclusively on the GCC countries, which are Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain. These countries share common political, economic, and cultural ties, and are among the fastest-growing and most diverse regions in the world. GCCWeekly.com aims to cater to the needs and interests of the local and international audience who want to learn more about the region and its opportunities.
GCCWeekly.com is founded by a team of passionate and experienced media specialists and entrepreneurs who have a vision to create a platform that connects the GCC countries with the rest of the world. The team believes that GCCWeekly.com can help bridge the information gap and foster understanding and cooperation among different stakeholders in the region.
GCCWeekly.com invites readers to visit its website at [https://www.gccweekly.com] and subscribe to its newsletter for free. The platform also welcomes feedback and suggestions from its users to improve its service and content.
About Arab Newswire ™
Arab Newswire™ is a commercial newswire service with press release distribution to media outlets in GCC countries, the Arab world, Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The newswire service publishes and distributes press releases in Arabic, English and French. Other services include writing and editing press releases, consulting and media planning. Arab Newswire™ is a sister site to EmailWire™ that provides Press Release Distribution with Guaranteed Results™.
About GroupWeb Media LLC
GroupWeb Media is a Houston, Texas based company that specializes in news aggregation and dissemination. GroupWeb Media LLC operates regional and vertical portals that deliver news to targeted audiences.
