Des Moines Handyman Website Noted For Helpful Tuesday Tips

Express Handyman is a team of experienced contractors and skilled professionals serving the Des Moines area. The website has a section where handyman tips are posted and described.

Express Handyman and Zak Fleming are pleased to announce the information on the Des Moines handyman website includes a series of Tuesday Tips. The tips are simple enough to be accomplished by anyone with a basic knowledge of tools such as a hammer or paint roller. They are a cost-saving element to around-the-house tasks that require calling in a professional. Honey-do jobs can pile up in the lives of busy homeowners, so it helps to have an alternative to DIY projects that eat into the weekends or evenings. Express Handyman is a service by Remodeling Contractors of Des Moines, Iowa. No project is too big or too small for Express Handyman Services.

Express Handyman brings the same level of customer service and timeliness that Des Moines has come to expect from the team at Remodeling Contractors. They provide a skilled set of hands when you need it. The Des Moines handyman services team will take on any size job, large or small. All work is completed with the same quality and professionalism that Remodeling Contractors has provided for over 35 years. The expertise of the contractors is applied to handle the small projects around the house and property that accumulate.

Express Handyman Services includes taking care of anything that requires assembly, such as furniture and grills. Carpentry projects such as doors, windows, and decks are the company's specialty. Getting rid of an unwanted building, fence, or other structure is convenient, thanks to the firm's tear-down and haul-away services. The team can hang a ceiling fan or install a bath fan, completing the associated electrical wiring and design. The professionals can help to check off the items on a Honey-Do List, regardless of size. They can also install a vanity, hang a television, or do small remodel projects such as sheds, tube replacement, and other types of home improvement. Repairing drywall cracks, loose steps, and window wells fall within the expertise level of Express Handyman.

Additional details are available at https://express-handyman.com/

Many people are choosing Aging in Place rather than relocating to residential facilities. This decision often requires adding some safety and mobility alterations. These include grab bars, low entry showers, widening doors, and access ramps. The professional team wants to make sure the home is safe for residents.

Six design and remodeling firms merged to become Remodeling Contractors, resulting in a firm that is stronger and better equipped to serve customers. Zak Fleming founded Fleming Construction in 2001 with the desire to follow a set of core values, which became known as the Theory of Remodeltivity, the guiding principle under which the company operates. Mark Black became a partner with Fleming Construction.

To expand the business, they joined with several other small business owners to create an exceptional organization in the remodeling and design world. Six companies teamed up under the Fleming Construction banner, including Imagine Interior Art and Design, TechBuilders of Iowa LLC, DB Building, and Heartland Gallery West. In 2020, Remodeling Contractors merged with Fleming Construction, making it the seventh firm to join the team.

In 2020, Remodeling Contractors recognized the need for a reliable handyman service and created Express Handyman to fill that need. Together, Remodeling Contractors ensures a collaborative, professional, efficient process with the integrity the company was founded on.

