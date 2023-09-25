[Latest] Global Antibacterial Drugs Market Size/Share Worth USD 67.9 Billion by 2032 at a 5.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Antibacterial Drugs Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 51.55 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 53.18 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 67.9 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Viatris Inc., Melinta Therapeutics LLC, Cipla Inc., Shionogi & Co. Ltd., KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., GSK plc, Nabriva Therapeutics PLC, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Antibacterial Drugs Market Size, Trends and Insights By Drug Class (Cephalosporin, Penicillin, Fluoroquinolone, Macrolides, Carbapenems, Aminoglycosides, Sulfonamides, 7-ACA, Others), By Type (Branded Antibiotics, Generic Antibiotics), By Action Mechanism (Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors, Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, Mycolic Acid Inhibitors, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Antibacterial Drugs Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 51.55 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 53.18 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 67.9 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032."

Antibacterial Drugs Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR): The rising prevalence of antimicrobial resistance is a significant driver of the market. As bacteria develop resistance to existing antibiotics, there is an urgent need for novel antibacterial drugs to combat these drug-resistant strains.

Infectious Disease Burden: The global burden of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, continues to drive demand for antibacterial drugs. The ongoing threat of pandemics and endemic diseases underscores the importance of effective treatments.

Research and Development: Pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are actively engaged in developing new antibacterial drugs. Investments in R&D are essential to discover innovative therapies that can address emerging resistance patterns.

Regulatory Initiatives: Regulatory agencies worldwide are promoting antibiotic stewardship programs and providing incentives for the development of novel antibacterial drugs. Expedited pathways for approvals encourage manufacturers to invest in this area.

Patient Demographics: The aging population, coupled with the vulnerability of certain demographics to bacterial infections, creates a sustained demand for antibacterial treatments.

Public Health Initiatives: Governments and healthcare organizations are launching public health campaigns to raise awareness about responsible antibiotic use, reducing overprescription, and combating antimicrobial resistance.

Global Health Security: Infectious diseases pose a global health security threat. The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the need for preparedness and the development of treatments for emerging infectious diseases.

Economic Factors: Economic development, healthcare access, and affordability influence the demand for antibacterial drugs in different regions.

Combination Therapies: The development of combination therapies that target multiple mechanisms of action and combat drug-resistant strains is a growing trend in the antibacterial drugs market.

Patient Care Settings: The choice of antibacterial drugs varies depending on the care setting, such as hospitals, outpatient clinics, and community settings, affecting market dynamics.

Healthcare Infrastructure: The availability and quality of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, impact the accessibility of antibacterial drugs.

Environmental Concerns: Environmental factors, such as the release of antibiotics into the environment, are gaining attention due to their potential contribution to antibiotic resistance.

Antibacterial Drugs Market: COVID-19 Analysis

Increased Antibiotic Use: At the outset of the pandemic, there was a surge in antibiotic prescriptions. This was partly due to concerns about secondary bacterial infections in COVID-19 patients and the use of antibiotics as a precautionary measure.

Antibiotic Stewardship Challenges: The overuse and misuse of antibiotics during the pandemic raised concerns about antibiotic resistance. Healthcare providers faced challenges in implementing antibiotic stewardship programs amidst the urgency of COVID-19 care.

Supply Chain Disruptions: The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of pharmaceuticals, including antibiotics. This led to shortages and delays in the availability of certain antibacterial drugs.

Shift in Research Focus: Some pharmaceutical companies shifted their research efforts toward developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. This diversion of resources impacted the development of new antibacterial drugs.

Telemedicine and Telehealth: Telemedicine and telehealth services witnessed a rapid expansion during the pandemic. Virtual consultations reduced in-person visits to healthcare facilities, affecting antibiotic prescribing patterns.

List of the prominent players in the Antibacterial Drugs Market:

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics LLC

Cipla Inc.

Shionogi & Co. Ltd.

KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

GSK plc

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC

Others

Antibacterial Drugs Market – Regional Analysis

North America:

North America, led by the United States and Canada, is a prominent player in the Antibacterial Drugs market. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and significant investments in research and development.

Rising concerns about antimicrobial resistance and the need for novel antibiotics drive the demand for antibacterial drugs in North America.

Europe:

Europe, including countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, is a well-established market for antibacterial drugs. The region’s healthcare systems focus on infection control and antibiotic stewardship programs.

Regulatory agencies, such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), play a crucial role in approving and monitoring antibacterial drugs.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific region, particularly countries like China, India, and Japan, presents substantial growth opportunities in the Antibacterial Drugs market . The region’s population density and diverse healthcare landscapes contribute to the demand for antibiotics.

Growing awareness of infectious diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of a vast pharmaceutical manufacturing base are key factors in the market’s expansion.

Latin America:

Latin America is witnessing increased demand for antibacterial drugs, primarily due to a rising burden of infectious diseases. Countries like Brazil and Mexico are significant contributors to market growth.

Economic disparities and variations in healthcare access across the region influence market dynamics.

Middle East and Africa:

The Middle East and Africa region exhibit variations in the prevalence of infectious diseases. Some countries face a high burden of bacterial infections, while others have lower rates.

Efforts to improve healthcare access, combat infectious diseases, and enhance antibiotic availability contribute to market growth.

The Antibacterial Drugs Market is segmented as follows:

By Drug Class

Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Fluoroquinolone

Macrolides

Carbapenems

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

7-ACA

Others

By Type

Branded Antibiotics

Generic Antibiotics

By Action Mechanism

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

