ERES REIT Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2023 Results & Conference Call

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("ERES") (TSX:ERE.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 after markets close on:



Monday, November 6, 2023

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by Mark Kenney, Chief Executive Officer and Jenny Chou, Chief Financial Officer on:

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Canadian Toll Free: (833) 950-0062

International Toll: +1 (929) 526-1599

Access Code: 038615

The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the ERES website at www.eresreit.com – click on “Investor Info” and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for 1 year after the webcast at the same link.

The slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available on the ERES website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.

For more information about ERES, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.eresreit.com and our public disclosure at www.sedarplus.ca .

ABOUT ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. As at June 30, 2023, ERES owns a portfolio of 158 multi-residential properties, comprised of approximately 6,900 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.