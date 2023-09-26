See the Ad World’s Stars Following in the Footsteps of Warhol & Hopper at the MvVO ART/AD SHOW 2023 at Powerhouse Arts
The bridge between art and advertising has been both historical and impactful. At AD ART SHOW 2023, we're unveiling the next wave of artists poised to leave their mark.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MvVO ART, the creator of AD ART SHOW, in partnership with the Clio Awards, proudly presents the AD ART SHOW 2023, unearthing the vibrant fine artists emerging from the advertising world. This unique showcase will take place at Powerhouse Arts (PHA), a not-for-profit organization committed to creative expression. Housed in a purpose-built facility in Brooklyn, the organization hosts an extended network of art and fabrication professionals and educators who work together to co-create and share artistic practices vital to the wellbeing of artists and the communities to which they belong. As spotlighted by The New York Times, Powerhouse Arts symbolizes the rebirth of 'Brooklyn's Batcave' into a modern artistic haven.
The AD ART SHOW was founded with the intention of bridging the artistic disciplines of fine art and advertising. Drawing inspiration from artists like Andy Warhol and Edward Hopper, whose roots in commercial art informed a pioneering career in the fine art market, the AD ART SHOW seeks to celebrate the practices of artists working in the commercial advertising industry, offering a new lens by which to appreciate their practice. The AD ART SHOW 2023 showcases today's artists treading similar paths and beginning to carve their niche in the annals of art history.
Maria van Vlodrop, Founder of MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW, stated, “The bridge between art and advertising has been both historical and impactful. At AD ART SHOW 2023, we're unveiling the next wave of artists poised to leave their mark.”
Eric Shiner, Powerhouse Arts’ President and former Director of the Andy Warhol Museum, shared, "Our collaboration with MvVO ART embodies the dynamism of the contemporary art scene and the sophistication with which artists can apply their artistic viewpoint to various audiences and markets. Powerhouse Arts is thrilled to be part of this celebration of emerging talent and the connoisseurship of broad definitions of art."
Nicole Purcell, CEO of the Clio Awards, noted, "Our collaboration with the AD ART SHOW is both a celebration of creativity and a recognition of the artistic talent working within the world of advertising."
The crowning moment will see a standout artist receiving the esteemed Clio Award. Beyond this honor, the top ten artists will be showcased on OUTFRONT billboards nationally, throughout the U.S., with the top three displayed in Times Square.
“We are thrilled to be partnered with MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW in celebrating and showcasing winning industry artists,” said Liz Rave, Vice President, Marketing at OUTFRONT Media. “Creative is the key ingredient in effective out-of-home, and at OUTFRONT our leadership and commitment to excellence in creative is unparalleled.”
“We'd like to express our gratitude to OUTFRONT Media for their generous contribution and support, as well as our other lead partners and sponsors including The Clio Awards, TIME, Google Pixel, Tik Tok, Grey Advertising, WPP, Omnicom and EMS Group Fine Art Services . We are proud supporters of Franklin Furnace and Artistic Dreams International” said MvVO’s Maria van Vlodrop
For a firsthand experience of this unique art presentation, reserve tickets online in advance. At the VIP Reception on Monday, October 16th there will be a special LIVE performance by ARKAI music, along with drinks and light bites.
• Sunday, October 15th 2023 - Opening Day (11:00 am to 7:00 pm)
• Monday, October 16th 2023 - VIP reception (6:00 pm to 10:00 pm)
About the MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW:
Since its launch at Sotheby's in 2018, the MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW has been instrumental in acquainting art enthusiasts, collectors, curators, gallerists, and critics with the skilled fine artists hailing from the advertising sector. Curated by a panel of contemporary art experts, participants are selected annually, with collector-driven jury panels determining prize recipients. MvVO ART continues to provide unwavering support to featured artists, offering a dedicated Artsy gallery page for art purchase. For more information about Powerhouse Arts: www.powerhousearts.org
For more information about Maria van Vlodrop https://www.linkedin.com/in/maria-van-vlodrop-4010392/
