Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,204 in the last 365 days.

09/25/23-GRANT OPPORTUNITY NOW OPEN FOR LAND ACQUISITION

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 25, 2023

GRANT OPPORTUNITY NOW OPEN FOR LAND ACQUISITION

Pre-applications are due October 9, with final applications due December 1

(HONOLULU) – Land acquisition grants from the Land Conservation Fund support efforts by state agencies, counties, and nonprofit land conservation organizations to acquire land and protect resources for public benefit. The grants provide a valuable tool to conserve and protect Hawai‘i’s natural beauty and all natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations, which is a key requirement of our State Constitution, Article XI, Section 1.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), through its Legacy Land Conservation Program, seeks applications from these partners for grants to acquire and preserve land that has natural, environmental, recreational, scenic, cultural, agricultural production, or historic value, including park and trail systems that provide access to such land. Approximately $6.8 million is expected to be available for award during the current grant cycle (Fiscal Year 2024 funds).

A pre-application for a land acquisition grant is due October 9, 2023 (Form 5), and the final application is due December 1, 2023.  Application materials are available at: http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/ecosystems/llcp/apply.

For more information about the Land Conservation Fund grant process, please contact the Legacy Land Conservation Program, Division of Forestry and Wildlife, at (808) 586-0921, or by email at [email protected].

# # #

RESOURCES

(Photo courtesy: The Trust for Public Land)

Photo Caption: Pālāwai Wetlands and Maunawili Stream, with Kōnāhua-nui in the background (District of Ko‘olaupoko, Island of O‘ahu) – from the top-ranked Fiscal Year 2023 grant award to Hoʻokuaʻāina.

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter
Communications Specialist
Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources
[email protected]

You just read:

09/25/23-GRANT OPPORTUNITY NOW OPEN FOR LAND ACQUISITION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more