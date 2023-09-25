09/25/23-GRANT OPPORTUNITY NOW OPEN FOR LAND ACQUISITION

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GRANT OPPORTUNITY NOW OPEN FOR LAND ACQUISITION

Pre-applications are due October 9, with final applications due December 1

(HONOLULU) – Land acquisition grants from the Land Conservation Fund support efforts by state agencies, counties, and nonprofit land conservation organizations to acquire land and protect resources for public benefit. The grants provide a valuable tool to conserve and protect Hawai‘i’s natural beauty and all natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations, which is a key requirement of our State Constitution, Article XI, Section 1.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), through its Legacy Land Conservation Program, seeks applications from these partners for grants to acquire and preserve land that has natural, environmental, recreational, scenic, cultural, agricultural production, or historic value, including park and trail systems that provide access to such land. Approximately $6.8 million is expected to be available for award during the current grant cycle (Fiscal Year 2024 funds).

A pre-application for a land acquisition grant is due October 9, 2023 (Form 5), and the final application is due December 1, 2023. Application materials are available at: http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/ecosystems/llcp/apply.

For more information about the Land Conservation Fund grant process, please contact the Legacy Land Conservation Program, Division of Forestry and Wildlife, at (808) 586-0921, or by email at [email protected].

(Photo courtesy: The Trust for Public Land)

Photo Caption: Pālāwai Wetlands and Maunawili Stream, with Kōnāhua-nui in the background (District of Ko‘olaupoko, Island of O‘ahu) – from the top-ranked Fiscal Year 2023 grant award to Hoʻokuaʻāina.

