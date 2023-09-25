Aligned Data Centers Expands North American Footprint with New Hyperscale Campus in Northeast Ohio

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, today announces its latest expansion in the North American market with a new land acquisition in Northeast Ohio. A sustainable brownfield redevelopment project, Aligned acquired the 129-acre land parcel in Perkins Township, Ohio, where it will become the site of a planned new, four-building hyperscale data center campus.



“Aligned is very excited to enter the Northeast Ohio market and return a brownfield site to productive use for the local community,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “As part of our sustainability mission, Aligned has not shied away from redeveloping brownfield projects that have lain dormant for many years (sometimes decades) in communities. Transforming these properties into assets for the local community is a win-win-win – removing blight, generating revenue, returning jobs to a former industrial location, and preserving greenfields for other uses. We look forward to supporting the ongoing growth of our customers and bringing new economic, environmental, and social opportunities to Perkins Township.”

Aligned acquired the property in Perkins Township, a former automotive equipment manufacturing facility originally built during the Second World War, to support the rapid deployment of large-scale workloads of its customers in a region with abundant, reliable, low-cost power. The midwestern state sits in a geographically strategic position in relation to developed data center hubs such as Atlanta, Chicago and Northern Virginia, and a number of cloud, social media and technology companies now have deep stakes in the region. Ohio offers companies a tax exemption for the sale, storage, use or other consumption of computer data center equipment, including construction materials, and electrical and cooling systems. Ohio’s climate features relatively mild temperatures, making cooling requirements more manageable and less costly, and the state has a low risk of natural disasters.

Aligned’s NEO-01 data center, the first of four planned facilities, will enable customers to rapidly ExpandonDemandTM, supporting a variety of workloads (cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more) as well as densities beyond 300 kW per rack by deploying air-cooled, liquid-cooled or hybrid cooling solutions – all within the same data hall. This includes the company’s patented, award-winning Delta³™ waterless heat rejection technology. With Aligned’s adaptive data center design and decade of cooling innovation expertise, customers looking to adopt liquid or hybrid cooling quickly and cost-effectively can seamlessly expand existing footprints, without the need to build new AI-dedicated built-to-suit data centers or completely retrofit existing buildings.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Press and Analyst Inquiries

Jennifer Handshew for Aligned Data Centers

jennifer@180-mktg.com

+1 (917) 359-8838