K-IT PRODUCTS RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF 10 INDUSTRY BESTS IN THE HOME DEPOT 2023 INNOVATION AWARDS
The KAP-IT Sprinkler Riser from the family-owned startup was honored among industry giants, from Kohler to RyobiTWIN FALLS, IDAHO, US, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K-IT Products, creator of the industry changing K-IT sprinkler maintenance products was recognized in The Home Depot’s 2023 Innovation Awards. The brand’s KAP-IT Sprinkler Riser was named as one of just seven finalists among hundreds of brands widely known across the country.
“We’re so honored to be recognized as one of the most reputable resources for DIY and pro home improvement products. We were considered amongst some of the biggest household names that everyone knows – it was like David getting his spot next to Goliath and we came out on top. We are amazed at how quickly our innovative products have risen to the top of the lawncare industry,” said Kody Ketterling, founder and creator of K-IT Products.
K-IT Products’ KAP-IT Sprinkler Riser is part of the K-IT sprinkler maintenance system designed to improve and streamline lawncare for everyone from new gardeners and homeowners to professional landscapers. The KAP-IT is a unique design that raises the sprinkler head from the top and protects the water nozzle from damage and unnecessary digging. It’s easy to use, durable, promotes sprinkler system longevity and a more beautiful lawn.
As part of its annual award, The Home Depot researches and recognizes innovations that make tackling projects easier and more efficient for its customers. This year, they selected 10 brands, three winners and seven finalists, that represent the superlative product development across a multitude of home improvement categories.
"Our pipeline of product innovation is stronger in every category thanks to our outstanding suppliers," said executive vice president of merchandising at The Home Depot Billy Bastek, who emphasized each brand’s “commitment to providing our DIY and Pro customers with first access to the newest and most compelling products to help them improve their homes."
K-IT Products’ other innovations also include accessories and tools that streamline lawncare, outdoor maintenance and decorating, including the KLOK-IT, K-IT Wire Connector, KAP-IT and KAP-IT+, KAP-IT Plus Riser, the KAP-IT Plus Shrub Adapter, KUT-IT and the K-LIFT. The brand’s latest launches include two first-of-their kind products, the biodegradable K-IT Light Klip and K-IT Drip Screw.
The Home Depot's 2023 Innovation Award winners and finalists are available online and in stores today. For more information, visit www.homedepot.com/innovation.
K-IT Products are available at the most popular lawn retailers in the country, from Home Depot to mom-and-pop stores, as well as online on Amazon.com and others.
To learn more or review their catalog, visit K-IT Products online.
