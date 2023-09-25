St Johnsbury / Request for Public Assistance

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4007074

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9/25/23 at approximately 1523 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 N, in the area of house number 3826

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Juveniles

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/25/23 at approximately 1523 hours, a parent called to report as her children were exiting a school bus with flashing lights and a stop sign extended, a silver Kia sedan displaying an unreadable temporary paper plate drove around the bus nearly striking the children.

Troopers were in the area and immediately began patrolling US-5 in the area the incident occurred but were unable to locate the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to contact Trooper Aremburg at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.