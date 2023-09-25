St Johnsbury / Request for Public Assistance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4007074
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/25/23 at approximately 1523 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 N, in the area of house number 3826
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Juveniles
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/25/23 at approximately 1523 hours, a parent called to report as her children were exiting a school bus with flashing lights and a stop sign extended, a silver Kia sedan displaying an unreadable temporary paper plate drove around the bus nearly striking the children.
Troopers were in the area and immediately began patrolling US-5 in the area the incident occurred but were unable to locate the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to contact Trooper Aremburg at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.