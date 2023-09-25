National Concussion Awareness Week September 24-30

CANADA, September 25 - Honourable Cory Deagle, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture issued the following statement recognizing National Concussion Awareness Week:

“National Concussion Awareness Week was established in 2021 to increase awareness, prevention and management of concussions across Canada.

As Minister of Sport, I recognize the important role that sport, physical activity and recreational activities play in the lives of Islanders and the many health and social benefits to participation, but some of these activities can come with risk.

A concussion is a serious injury that can have long-lasting impacts to individuals and their loved ones. Early recognition, proper medical assessment and appropriate management make a significant difference in concussion recovery.

To greater prepare the sport and recreation community, the Atlantic provinces have partnered to create the Atlantic Concussion Collaborative Working Group. We want to ensure that everyone -- participants, parents, coaches, organizers, educators and more – knows how to prevent a concussion, how to care for one, and where to find reliable information.

By working together, we can remain strong and healthy as we enjoy being active through the sport and recreational activities we love while remaining strong and healthy.”