Islanders invited to provide feedback on Pharmacy Plus PEI program

CANADA, September 25 - Islanders are invited to provide their feedback on the Pharmacy Plus PEI program, launched last year, through an online survey available until the end of October.

Island residents 18 years of age and older can take part in the anonymous survey. The information gathered will help with ongoing evaluation to ensure the program continues to improve access to care and supports the health and well-being of Islanders.

This is a follow-up to the survey carried out in February 2023.

“Pharmacy Plus PEI allows Islanders to access important health care services closer to home from their community pharmacist. As we look to improve and invest in the program over the next few years, it is important that we hear from all Islanders to ensure Pharmacy Plus PEI continues to meet their needs. The feedback we receive through the surveys will provide valuable information and insight.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

Since October 2022, more than 36,000 Island residents have received more than 57,000 assessments for prescription renewal or certain common ailments from their local pharmacist.

The most common reasons for pharmacist assessments continues to be prescription renewals, followed by uncomplicated urinary tract infections, allergic rhinitis, COVID-19 assessment for medication (PaxlovidTM), cold sores, cough, and gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD). In July, the program was expanded to include contraception, impetigo, and shingles. Pharmacists are seeing an increase in these assessments across the province.

Also, through a separate survey, pharmacists, pharmacy teams, physicians, nurse practitioners, and other health care providers are being asked to share their feedback and experience with the Pharmacy Plus PEI program.

Islanders wishing to receive a paper copy of the survey can call (902) 368-6143.

For more information about the Pharmacy Plus PEI program, including contact information for participating pharmacies, visit: Pharmacy Plus PEI

