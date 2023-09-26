Advocates Call on Governor Hochul to Sign Bill Establishing NYS Taskforce for Missing and Murdered BIPOC Women and Girls
Advocates Call on Governor Hochul to Sign Bill Establishing NYS Taskforce for Missing and Murdered BIPOC Women and Girls
Signing our petition is a simple yet powerful way for people to show their solidarity with this vital cause,”THE BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a unanimous decision, the New York State Senate and Assembly have taken a significant step toward addressing the pressing issue of missing and murdered Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) women and girls in the state.
— Dawn Rowe
Under the leadership of Senator Webb bill number S.4266 and Assembly Reyes, bill number, A.5088-A have passed both houses with $750 000 earmarked, laying the foundation for the establishment of a task force that aims to confront this harrowing problem head-on. Advocates are now turning their attention to Governor Kathy Hochul, urging her to sign the bills into law and inviting concerned citizens to support their cause.
The proposed legislation, officially titled the "NYS Taskforce for Missing and Murdered BIPOC Women and Girls of Color," has gained momentum as a result of the tireless efforts of activists, advocacy organizations, and lawmakers who recognize the urgency of addressing the disproportionate rates of missing and murdered BIPOC women and girls in New York State.
The bills, S.4266 and A.5088-A, seek to establish a task force with a clear mission: to develop policy changes that address the lack of care and concern for missing and murdered BIPOC women and girls within New York state governmental agencies. The task force's aim is to bridge the gaps in the current system, ensuring that the voices and lives of BIPOC women and girls are valued and protected.
The key proponents of this legislation is the organization "GIRL VOW," a collective dedicated to advocating for social justice and equity. They have taken up the mantle of this vital cause and are working tirelessly to garner support for the bill.
"We urge Governor Kathy Hochul to swiftly sign Senator Webb's bill, S.4266, and Assemblywoman Reyes' bill, A.5088-A," implores the president and CEO of girlvow.org. "This legislation represents a crucial step toward addressing the alarming disparities in our state's response to missing and murdered BIPOC women and girls."
In addition to calling on the Governor to sign the bills, GIRL VOW is also mobilizing support from concerned citizens across the state. We launched a petition drive on their website on change.org, where individuals can add their voices to the call for change.
"Signing our petition is a simple yet powerful way for people to show their solidarity with this vital cause," says Dawn Rowe the President and CEO. "We believe that collective action can bring about real change, and we invite everyone who cares about justice and equity to join us in this endeavor."
The urgency of addressing this issue cannot be overstated. BIPOC women and girls have long been disproportionately affected by violence and disappearance, and their cases have often gone uninvestigated or unsolved. Advocates argue that systemic bias, racism, and discrimination have played a role in this crisis, perpetuating a culture of indifference.
By establishing a dedicated task force, lawmakers and advocates aim to rectify these historical injustices and ensure that BIPOC women and girls receive the attention, care, and justice they deserve.
We urge people to seize this opportunity to sign the petition so that we can be strong as one.
GIRL VOW and their allies remain committed to this cause and are ready to work tirelessly to ensure that the NYS Taskforce for Missing and Murdered BIPOC Women and Girls of Color becomes a reality. They invite all New Yorkers to join them in this fight for justice by signing the petition and adding their voices to the chorus calling for change.
Together, they believe, we can create a safer and more equitable future for all BIPOC women and girls in New York State.
Dawn Rowe
GIRL VOW
+1 6466481119
email us here