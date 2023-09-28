ChinatownVegas.com at 10 and 1: A Decade of Serving Chinatown and a Year of 'This Week in Chinatown'

ChinatownVegas.com marks one year of 'This Week in Chinatown,' covering diverse news, events, and insight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChinatownVegas.com, a trusted source of information about Las Vegas's Chinatown for over a decade, is celebrating two major milestones this month: its 10th anniversary and the one-year anniversary of its popular weekly column, " This Week in Chinatown ."Since its launch in 2013, ChinatownVegas.com has become a go-to resource for locals and visitors alike, providing comprehensive coverage of the vibrant Chinatown community. The website features news, events, restaurant reviews, cultural insights, and community profiles.In 2022, ChinatownVegas.com launched its weekly column, "This Week in Chinatown." The column has quickly become a must-read for anyone who wants to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in Chinatown. The column covers a wide range of topics, including new businesses, upcoming events, cultural festivals, and community profiles."We are so grateful for the support of our readers and contributors over the past decade," said Joy Tsai, editor at ChinatownVegas.com. "We are committed to continuing to be a trusted source of information about Chinatown and to highlighting the diversity and richness of this vibrant community."To celebrate its 10th and one-year anniversaries, ChinatownVegas.com is planning a series of special events and content throughout the month of September. Stay tuned for more details!About ChinatownVegas.comChinatownVegas.com is a trusted source of information about Las Vegas's Chinatown for over a decade. The website features news, events, restaurant reviews, cultural insights, and community profiles. ChinatownVegas.com is committed to highlighting the diversity and richness of the vibrant Chinatown community.