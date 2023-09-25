Retort Packaging Market is Expected to Valuation of US$ 28.4 Billion by 2031, Globally | Transparency Market Research, Inc. 

Increasing disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and rising awareness of heat-resistance, flexible, and lightweight packaging solutions drive the global retort packaging market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The retort packaging market was estimated to have acquired US$ 16.2 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to register a 5.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 28.4 billion.



The key element driving the market for retort packaging is the rising demand for convenience foods. Consumers are increasingly seeking convenient and ready-to-eat food options due to busy lifestyles. Retort packaging offers a convenient and shelf-stable solution, making it ideal for a wide range of food products, including meals, soups, and snacks.

The demand for retort packaging is also being driven by extended shelf life. Retort packaging helps extend the shelf life of products, reducing food waste and allowing manufacturers to distribute their products to a wider geographic area, including remote regions.

The ongoing global trend of urbanization is driving the demand for packaged and processed foods. Retort packaging caters to the needs of urban consumers who require convenient and portable food options.

Retort packaging preserves the freshness, taste, and nutritional value of food products, which aligns with consumer preferences for high-quality, minimally processed foods.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Estimated Revenue US$ 28.4 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.2% Forecast Period 2021-2031 No. of Pages 224 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Material Type, End Use Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Amcor plc., Mondi Group, Huhtamaki Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation, Winpak Ltd, Sonoco Products Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Proampac LLC, Tredegar Corporation, Avonflex, ALLIEDFLEX Technologies, Inc., DNP America, LLC., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd, Printpack, Inc., Paharpur 3P, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, HPM Global Inc., LD PACK Co., Ltd

Key Findings of Market Report

Rapid urbanization and changing consumer preferences in emerging markets present significant growth opportunities for the retort packaging industry. The markets often lack infrastructure for refrigeration and rely on shelf-stable food products.

The healthcare and baby food sectors are increasingly adopting retort packaging for products like baby food, dietary supplements, and medical nutrition, as these products require long shelf lives and a high level of safety.

Continued advancements in retort technology, including better control systems, automation, and sterilization techniques, can lead to improved product quality, cost-effectiveness, and expanded applications.

The growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels has created opportunities for innovative retort packaging solutions that ensure product safety during shipping and handling.

Market Trends for Retort Packaging

The trend towards healthier and organic food choices is influencing the types of products being packaged using retort technology. Health-conscious consumers are looking for options that are preservative-free and maintain the nutritional integrity of the food.

The development of microwaveable retort packaging allows for quick and convenient heating of packaged products, catering to the demands of consumers looking for on-the-go meal solutions.

Brands are investing in innovative packaging designs and graphics to differentiate their products and enhance the consumer experience. Eye-catching packaging can influence purchase decisions.

The globalization of food trade has led to increased demand for retort packaging, as it enables products to be transported safely over long distances and comply with international food safety regulations.

Global Market for Retort Packaging: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the retort packaging market in different regions. These are:

North America

North American consumers are increasingly seeking convenient, ready-to-eat, and shelf-stable food options due to busy lifestyles. Retort packaging enables the preservation of a wide range of products, making them convenient choices for consumers.

Health-conscious consumers in North America are looking for food products that retain their nutritional value while remaining convenient. Retort packaging allows for the preservation of nutrients and flavors in foods, catering to this demand.

Asia Pacific

Evolving dietary preferences and a growing preference for processed and packaged foods, particularly among younger consumers, are driving the demand for retort-packaged products in Asia Pacific.

The growth of convenience stores and a culture of on-the-go eating in countries like Japan and South Korea is boosting the demand for retort packaging, as these products are often sold in such outlets.

Global Retort Packaging Market: Key Players

Several firms hold the majority of the market share in the retort packaging industry. The market's major companies are concentrating on diversifying their product lines. The big players' primary strategy includes mergers and acquisitions. In order to acquire a competitive edge in the industry, market competitors are concentrating on offering high-quality services.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global retort packaging market:

Key developments in the global retort packaging market are:

In 2023, Amcor announced the launch of its new Amcor ProActive PCR Retort Pouch, which is a sustainable retort pouch made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

In 2023, Constantia Flexibles announced the development of its new Constantia EcoLam Retort Pouch, which is a lightweight and recyclable retort pouch.

In the same year, Mondi announced the expansion of its retort packaging production capacity in China to meet the growing demand for retort packaging in the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2022, Tetra Pak announced the launch of its new Tetra Pak Retort Aseptic Carton, which is a sustainable retort carton that is made from recycled materials and is recyclable.

Global Retort Packaging Market Segmentation

Product Type Pouches Stand-up Pouches Back-seal Quad Spouted Pouches Gusseted Pouches Trays Cartons Cans

Material Type Plastic Polyamide (PA) Polyester (PET) Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE) Other Plastics (PC, PVDC, etc.) Metal Paper & Paperboard

End Use Food Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE) Meat, Poultry & Sea Food Pet Food Baby Food Soups & Sauces Others (Desserts, Spices & Condiments, etc.) Beverage Alcoholic Non-alcoholic

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



