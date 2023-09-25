Global Demand for Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Size Will Attain USD 5928.07 Million by 2025 Exhibit a CAGR of 9.53% - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

According to Zion Market Research, the global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) market size is projected to reach USD 5928.07 million by 2025 from its value of USD 3618.91 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.53% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled " Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market : By Component (Solutions, And Services), Delivery Mode (EDI Value Added Network (VAN), Direct (Point-To-Point) EDI, Mobile EDI, And Web And Cloud-Based EDI) And End User (Payer, Provider And Others) – Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2019-2025"

“According to the latest research study, the global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3618.91 million in 2018. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.53% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 5928.07 million by 2025.”

Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Overview:

The definition of digital business communication is electronic data exchange. Healthcare electronic data interchange facilitates the exchange between healthcare agencies, healthcare professionals, and patients of computer-processable electronic healthcare information in a user-friendly format. Standardization, cost savings, enhanced productivity, and faster processing are some of the benefits that healthcare EDI offers. For example, healthcare providers can send requests for claim status and obtain information through a pre-defined transaction set for organized, compliant exchange of information. In contrast to normal EDI, electronic data exchange transactions in healthcare are not email exchanges.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2018 USD 3618.91 Million Market Forecast in 2025 USD 5928.07 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 9.53% Base Year 2018 Forecast Years 2019- 2025 Key Companies Covered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cognizant, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., Schreiner Group, Siemens Healthineers, The SSI Group, LLC and ZirMed Inc. amongst others Segments Covered By Component, Delivery Mode, End user, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market: Segmentation



The study provides a decisive view on the Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) market by segmenting the market based on Component, Delivery Mode, End user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025.

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solutions, and Services. Due to rising levels of outsourcing of electronic data interchange services by healthcare facilities and increased demand for scalability and reliability of EDI solutions, the services segment is expected to dominate the industry. Due to the growing request for electronic data interchange solutions such as e-invoicing, the solutions segment is anticipated to register favorable growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Delivery Mode segment, the market is bifurcated EDI Value Added Network (VAN), Direct (Point-to-Point) EDI, Mobile EDI, and Web and Cloud-based EDI. Because of the growing demand from small and medium-sized healthcare providers for its affordable solutions coupled with enhanced elasticity and scalability, the web and cloud-based EDI segment is expected to lead the market. In the prediction period, the mobile EDI segment is projected to record comparatively higher CAGRs.

Based on the End user segment, the market is bifurcated into Payer, Provider and Others. During the forecast period, the payer’s segment is expected to record comparatively higher market share.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Due to the higher adoption of Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) and the presence of key market players such as McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., the SSI Group, LLC, and Experian Information Solutions, Inc., North America held a major market share in 2018.

Due to the increasing demand for electronic data interchange services / solutions between pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers in Europe, Europe is also predictable to hold a substantial market share during the forecast period in order to tackle increasing competitiveness, price pressure and lower profit margins.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) market include;

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cognizant, Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Optum, Inc.

Schreiner Group

Siemens Healthineers

The SSI Group, LLC

ZirMed Inc.

The global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) market is segmented as follows:

Component Segment Analysis

Solutions

Services

Delivery Mode Segment Analysis

EDI Value Added Network (VAN)

Direct (Point-to-Point) EDI

Mobile EDI

Web and Cloud-based EDI

End user Segment Analysis

Payer

Provider

Others

Regional Analysis



North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Industry?

What segments does the Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

