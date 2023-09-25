State certifies first state record Puddingwife Wrasse, and it may be a world record

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified the first state record Puddingwife Wrasse (Halichoeres radiatus), and the fish may break the world record, as well.

Connor Stone of Southport caught the 3-pound, 11-ounce fish 10 miles off Southport on July 27.

Stone plans to apply to the International Game Fish Association for the world record. The current certified world record Puddingwife Wrasse weighs 3-pounds, 8-ounces and was caught off Key West Florida in 2003.

Stone’s fish measured 18-inches fork length (from the tip of the nose to the end of the tail) and had a 13-inch girth.

Stone landed the fish using a Fiblink Signature rod and a Fin-Nor LTC16h reel with 50-pound braid using squid as bait.

Click here to download a photo of Stone holding the fish.

To establish a state record fish, the fish must be weighed in on certified scales at an official North Carolina weigh station, and the angler must apply to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries for staff review. Anglers can review all state record requirements online at the State Saltwater Records webpage.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.